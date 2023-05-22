Extra gentle for sensitive skin, now 80% plant-based²
The best care for your baby and their world
We have cut fossil-based plastic from our ultra range, with pacifiers and sterilizer cases now made using 80% plant-based² materials. For optimal safety and hygiene, pacifier nipples are always from food-grade silicone.
Designed to reduce skin irritation³
9 out of 10 parents told us their baby has no skin irritation after starting to use a Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier.³ Soothing relief is always near, no matter who is looking after them.
Kinder materials
80% plant-based² materials
We have cut fossil-based plastic from our ultra range, with pacifiers and sterilizer cases now made using 80% plant-based² materials.
FSC certified
Paper-based packaging
The packaging for ultra pacifiers is 100% sourced from responsibly managed forests. And it can be recycled wherever paper recycling facilities exist.
New collections
Adorable designs for every family
Our ultra pacifiers come with a wide range of contemporary colors and designs. From bright and characterful to natural or pastel, there is always one to match your vibe.
Parem planeedile, kuna koosneb 80% taimsetest materjalidest*
Rikkalikumad ja jätkusuutlikumad valikud võimaldavad teil pakkuda parimat hoolt väiksema mõjuga meie planeedile. Täielik Philips Avent ultra tootevalik sisaldab lutte ja steriliseerimise karpe, mis on valmistatud 80% taimsetest materjalidest.*
Steriliseeriv hoiukarp kiire ja hõlpsa hügieeni jaoks
Hoiukarp toimib ka sterilisaatorina, et lutid oleksid vajaduse korral alati valmis. Lihtsalt lisage vett ja pange 3 minutiks mikrolainehaju hõlpsa steriliseerimise jaoks, mis tekitab kuni 50% vähem CO2-emissioone.***
Recognized by third parties
For your baby's oral development
Philips Avent ultra pacifiers, Heart and Round Soothies, are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. The flexible nipple is designed to support proper natural tongue movement and help reduce pressure on the developing palate and teeth.
Conscious design and responsible production
You can choose any Ultra pacifier knowing that its 80% plant-based² materials have International Sustainability and Carbon Certification. It's a seal of approval that our renewable materials really have less impact on the environment.
Philips Avent ultra soft pacifiers
Premium care for sensitive skin
Our ultra soft pacifiers are gentle on sensitive skin. Now using 80% plant-based² materials, they are kinder for you and your baby's world, too.
The #1 Pregnancy app worldwide
Join the #1 Pregnancy app worldwide
Discover the world's leading pregnancy tracker app to get free week-by-week pregnancy information, expert advice, daily articles, healthcare tips and interactive 3D models.
Philips Avent ultra pacifiers, Heart and Round Soothies, are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. The flexible nipple is designed to support proper natural tongue movement and help reduce pressure on the developing palate and teeth.
Renewable material, responsibly sourced
You can choose any ultra pacifier knowing that its 80% plant-based² materials have International Sustainability and Carbon Certification. It's a seal of approval that our renewable materials really have less impact on the environment.
Lingil klõpsates lahkute ametlikult Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") veebisaidilt. Kõik sellel saidil esineda võivad lingid kolmandate osapoolte veebisaitidele on esitatud ainult teie mugavuse huvides ja ei kujuta endast mingil juhul seost ega nendel lingitud veebisaitidel pakutava teabe heakskiitu. Philips ei anna mingeid kinnitusi ega anna mingeid garantiisid mis tahes kolmandate osapoolte veebisaitide või seal sisalduva teabe suhtes.