Babies with pacifiers
Avent SCF085/02 ultra air pacifier

brand recommended by moms worldwide¹

Extra gentle for sensitive skin, now 80% plant-based²

The best care for your baby and th﻿eir world

We have cut fossil-based plastic from our ultra range, with pacifiers and sterilizer cases now made using 80% plant-based² materials. For optimal safety and hygiene, pacifier nipples are always from food-grade silicone.

Designed to reduce skin irritation³

9 out of 10 parents told us their baby has no skin irritation after starting to use a Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier.³ Soothing relief is always near, no matter who is looking after them.

Kinder materials

80% plant-based² materials

We have cut fossil-based plastic from our ultra range, with pacifiers and sterilizer cases now made using 80% plant-based² materials.

FSC certified

Paper-based packaging

The packaging for ultra pacifiers is 100% sourced from responsibly managed forests. And it can be recycled wherever paper recycling facilities exist.

Adorable desi﻿gns for every family

Our ultra pacifiers come with a wide range of contemporary colors and designs. From bright and characterful to natural or pastel, there is always one to match your vibe.

Our pacifiers are now being recognized for their quality design

Parem planeedile, kuna koosneb 80% taimsetest materjalidest*

Rikkalikumad ja jätkusuutlikumad valikud võimaldavad teil pakkuda parimat hoolt väiksema mõjuga meie planeedile. Täielik Philips Avent ultra tootevalik sisaldab lutte ja steriliseerimise karpe, mis on valmistatud 80% taimsetest materjalidest.*

Steriliseeriv hoiukarp kiire ja hõlpsa hügieeni jaoks

Hoiukarp toimib ka sterilisaatorina, et lutid oleksid vajaduse korral alati valmis. Lihtsalt lisage vett ja pange 3 minutiks mikrolainehaju hõlpsa steriliseerimise jaoks, mis tekitab kuni 50% vähem CO2-emissioone.***

For your baby's oral development

Philips Avent ultra pacifiers, Heart and Round Soothies, are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. The flexible nipple is designed to support proper natural tongue movement and help reduce pressure on the developing palate and teeth.

Philips Avent ultra soft pacifiers

Premium care for sensitive skin

Our ultra soft pacifiers are gentle on sensitive skin. Now using 80% plant-based² materials, they are kinder for you and your baby's world, too.

Soothing knowhow for paren﻿ts and carers

Select your pacifier

Kas minu Philips Aventi toode on BPA- ja BPS-vaba?

¹ Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
² Hard plastic parts excluding silicone nipple (mass balance approach).
³ 87% agreed that their baby did not experience skin irritation after starting to use Philips Avent ultra soft (2023, n=201).
As Awarded by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design.

