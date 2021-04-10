American Association for Cancer Research

“Targeted therapy for breast cancer requires a better understanding of the role of tumor driving signaling pathways. Leveraging Philips’ OncoSignal technology we show evidence that using certain signaling pathway assays may provide a superior approach to current immunohistochemistry methods to more effectively select patients for specific precision oncology targeted therapy treatments.”
Anthony M. Maglicco, MD, PhD
Founder & CEO, Protean BioDiagnostics, Tampa/ St. Petersburg, Florida, USA
615: Differential pathway analyses of BCG-treated T1HG bladder cancer using Philips OncoSignal: a pilot study-
Florus C. de Jong, Erasmus University Medical Center, NL
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
