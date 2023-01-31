Diagnostics is central to effective care and yet there are increasing radiology challenges. Ageing equipment, an increase year on year in diagnostics demand for long term conditions, COVID-19 implications and workforce shortages all combine to paint a grim reality. Chronic workforce shortages permeate virtually all parts of radiology departments, and healthcare more broadly. The world needs an extra 18 million health workers, roughly a fifth of its current capacity to care2.



Radiology is of particular concern. The massive growth in the use of medical imaging and interventional techniques has resulted in a huge gap between the demand and supply of radiologists. There is too much work and too few people to do it. Between March 2019 and March 2020 NHS hospitals in England performed 44.9 million imaging tests, including 23.2 million X-rays and 10.3 million ultrasounds, putting diagnostic care at the center of all patient experiences3. Worryingly, the Royal College of Radiologists4 asserts that the UK radiology workforce is currently understaffed by 1,876 radiographers, with this understaffing forecast to rise to 3,331 (43%) by 2024. This widening gap will be driven by increased demand for diagnostic imaging and interventional procedures4.



“Diagnostics is at the center of every patient pathway. If you see a doctor about anything, it will usually need a diagnostic intervention and, in the case of diseases like cancer, there are repeated interventions. If you have a backlog in diagnostics, you have a backlog in care and the way you treat patients,” says Jeevan Gunaratnam, Director of Independent Sector & Community Diagnostics at Philips. “Imaging demand will only increase in the future driven by a rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, COPD and cancer. That’s created this steady state of increase in demand for imaging modalities. What we see is a steady 6/7% YOY increase5.”



The impact on a hospital’s operating costs of radiology workforce shortages is massive: in 2018 the NHS spent £116 million to outsource patient scans in response to the shortage of radiologists. Outsourcing costs doubled in three years in the U.K. (to 2018) from £58 million to £116 million6.