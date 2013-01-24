Mytonomy logo
Mytonomy is building patient education for Philips customers that are moving toward actionable, population health-driven insights.
Go to the site
Carevive logo
Carevive software embedded in hospitals’ EMR workflows generate personalized oncology care plans and remotely monitors patients’ symptoms.
Go to the site
Orbita logo
Orbita built a voice-driven AI platform so people can access, receive and manage healthcare anywhere, and can access information on devices such as Alexa.
Go to the site
Bright MD logo
Bright.md uses an AI-powered care automation platform to create a virtual front door through which patients can navigate, be triaged, receive care for low-acuity conditions or be routed to in-person or video visits.
Go to the site
Xealth logo
Xealth created a digital health prescribing platform that now enables providers to monitor Philips home-based respiratory solutions.
Go to the site
Dearhealth logo

DearHealth offers an AI-powered clinical care pathway platform for chronic disease management.

DearHealth [Link to https://dearhealth.com]

DearHealth offers an AI-powered clinical care pathway platform for chronic disease management.

Go to the site >

Clicking will take you off Philips Ventures’ website.

Go to the site
LeQuest logo
LeQuest is building online training modules for medical professionals to use multiple Philips medical devices.
Go to the site
BabyScripts logo
Babyscripts provides clinicians with a patient-focused virtual toolkit for pre-natal and postpartum care.
Go to the site
Lindacare logo
LindaCare is integrating with the Philips cardiology workflow solution to enable remote monitoring of people with cardiac implants.
Go to the site
Siilo logo
Siilo enables healthcare professionals to securely discuss patients and protocols with colleagues through rich media messaging.
Go to the site

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand