The new Philips Spectral CT 7500, designed to support diagnosis, delivers fast cardiac scans with excellent coronary vessel visualization, and now layers of spectral information for every exam. The spectral detector allows the Spectral CT 7500 to be the only system that will acquire spectral cardiac data in the same time and place for all patients. This latest intelligent system has demonstrated a 34% reduction in time to diagnosis [3], a 25% reduction in repeat scans and a 30% reduction in follow-up scans [4] compared to conventional CT. The time-saving spectral workflow is fully integrated, enabling spectral chest scans.

[3] Andersen, MB, Ebbesen, D, Thygesen, J, et al. impact of spectral body imaging in patients suspected for occult cancer: a prospective study of 503 patients. Eur Radiol (2020). Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00330-020-06878-7. [4] Analysis by CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock Arkansas and University Hospitals of Cleveland. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.