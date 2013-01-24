The leading hyperemia-free physiologic index for measuring pressure in diagnostic and interventional procedures, which can improve outcomes, save time, and reduce patient discomfort. iFR is measured using the world's first solid core pressure guide wire, OmniWire, with values co-registered* directly on the angiogram. This advanced physiologic guidance helps identify precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia, to help determine treatment strategy.
