CoughAssist E70 is a mechanical insufflation-exsufflation device designed to noninvasively clear secretions from the lungs by simulating a natural cough. Similar to a normal deep breath, CoughAssist gradually applies positive air pressure (insufflation) to obtain a large volume of air within the lungs. The device then quickly reverses the flow of air by shifting to negative air pressure (exsufflation). The resulting high expiratory flow helps mobilize secretions out of the airway as a deep, natural cough would do.