Trilogy Active Dual Limb Exhalation Valves, 10-Pack

This is a 10-pack of active (AEV), dual-limb exhalation valves for use with Trilogy Evo and Trilogy EV300 hospital ventilators.

Spetsifikatsioonid

Compatibility
Compatibility
Devices Used With
  • Trilogy Evo
  • Trilogy EV300

