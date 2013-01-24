Koduleht
Philips – Avalehele liikumiseks klõpsake siia

Otsisõnad

PageWriter Cardiograph

PageWriter TC50

Cardiograph

Otsige saranaseid tooteid

The Philips PageWriter TC50 cardiograph is an advanced, reliable, and compact ECG solution, that is easy to use. The TC50 will help you meet your daily demands, giving you time to focus on your patients.

Võta meiega ühendust

Spetsifikatsioonid

Advanced bi-directional network communications
Advanced bi-directional network communications
Central time management (D01)
  • Time is manual/auto synced to Network Time Server via IntelliSpace ECG/IntelliBridge Enterprise
Orders worklist (D01)
Orders worklist (D01)
Download of orders worklist from networked server
  • Worklist
User-configurable drop down lists (e.g., by location, user, or shift)
  • Drop Down Lists
Ad-hoc query for specific orders based upon multiple user-entered or scanned search criteria
  • (e.g., patient ID, last/first name)
Supported by Open Worklist with IntelliSpace ECG and select departmental systems
  • Open Worklist Support
Supported by standard HL7 and DICOM
  • HL7 and DICOM Support
Interfaces via IntelliBridge Enterprise for departmental and hospital systems
  • IntelliBridge Enterprise
Supported by DICOM modality worklist within DICOM MWL system
  • DICOM Modality Worklist
ADT (D02)
ADT (D02)
Query and retrieval of patient demographic information
  • Patient demographic information
Based upon user-entered or scanned search criteria (e.g., patient ID, last/first name)
  • Scanned Search Criteria
Supported by standard HL7 interface via IntelliSpace Enterprise for hospital systems
  • Standard HL7 Interface
Last ECG
Last ECG
Automatic retrieval of previous ECG or list of available ECGs for current patient
  • Automatic Retrieval
Supported by IntelliSpace ECG
  • IntelliSpace ECG
Interactive query
Interactive query
Automatic retrieval of previous ECG or list of available ECGs for current patient
  • Automatic Retrieval
Supported by TraceMasterVue
  • TraceMasterVue Support
Manual orders (D07)
Manual orders (D07)
Create patient worklists with complete demographic information for later retrieval
  • Create Patient Worklists
DICOM ECG result output (D08)
DICOM ECG result output (D08)
Create DICOM 12-lead ECG
  • 12-lead ECG
Generate DICOM General ECG
  • General ECG
Signal quality indicators
Signal quality indicators
Leads-off advisory
  • Anatomical lead map displays the location and label of loose or disconnected leads/electrodes
Lead color
  • Four colors to indicate quality of individual leads
Lead check
  • Lead-placement software detects 20 different lead reversals
Heart rate
  • Continuous display of patient heart rate
Print preview
  • Full-screen preview of ECR waveforms prior to printing
User training and self help
User training and self help
Application help
  • Integrated graphical help for primary functions
Self-paced training
  • PC-based, interactive, dynamic animation covering all major clinical functions
Training mode
  • Integrated waveform simulation
Presentation Filters - 10 sec Reports
Presentation Filters - 10 sec Reports
High Pass
Low Pass
User interface
User interface
Touchscreen
  • 1-2-3 operation, Context-sensitive application, Five-wire, resistive touchscreen
Keyboard
  • Backlit 1-2-3 buttons, 65-button, standard full alphanumeric keyboard, Special characters supported
Membrane keyboard cover
  • Silicone-based flexible cover protects keyboard from particulate and liquid ingress
Display
Display
Size
  • 10.4 in TFT active matrix
Resolution
  • 800 x 600 SVGA
Colors
  • 64 colors
Patient connections
Patient connections
Patient Interface Module (PIM)
  • Remote microprocessor-controlled
Digital module provides 5μV resolution
  • 5μV resolution
Acquire data at 8,000 samples per second per lead for 12/18 lead ECG
  • For 12/18 lead ECG
Long lead set (H23)
  • Extended length lead wires enable greater distances between the PIM and the patient connections
End connectors (adaptors)
  • Adaptors
Alligator clips (E01)
  • Alligator clips for tab electrodes
Wide tab (E02)
  • Flat adaptor for tab electrodes reduces twisting (AAMI only)
Welsh bulbs (E04)
  • Six Welsh bulbs and four limb clamps
Snap/Tab adaptor (E06)
  • Fits both snap and tab electrodes with metal on both sides
Mechanical
Mechanical
Dimensions
Printer
Printer
Type
  • 200dpi (voltage axis) by 500dpi (time axis) at 25mm/sec
Resolution
  • High-resolution, digital-array printer using thermal-sensitive paper
Connectivity
Connectivity
Modem (H11)
  • V.90, K56flex, enhanced V.34, V.32bis, V.32, V.22bis and below
Fax (included in H11)
  • Group 3, Class 1 or 2 fax modem protocol
LAN
  • 10/100 Base-TX IEEE 802.3 Ethernet via on-board RJ45
Wireless (D21)
  • 802.11(b/g), 802.11(i), WPA, WPA2
Wireless (D22)
  • 802.11(a/b/g), 802.11(i), WPA, WPA2
Wireless credential
  • Cisco compatible CCX v4
Internal storage
  • 200 ECGs
FIPS certificate
  • FIPS 140-2 validated
External storage
  • 200 ECGs with optional USB device
Safety and Performance
Safety and Performance
International Standards
  • General Requirement for Safety IEC 60601-1: 1988 +A1:1991 +A2:1995
  • Particular Requirement for Safety of Electrocardiographs
  • IEC 60601-2-25: 1993 + A1:1999
  • Particular Requirements for Safety IEC 60601-2-51: 2003
  • US General Requirements for Safety UL 2601-1: 2003 1997
  • Diagnostic Electrocardiographic Devices AAMI EC11 1991 (R: 2001)
  • General Requirement for Safety and Electromagnetic Compatibility IEC 60601-1-2:2001
  • CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 601.1-M90 S1:1994 B:1996
Automated data input
Automated data input
Bar code reader (H12)
  • Reads code 30 Symbology
Flexible field data entry
  • Data Entry
Smart "IC" card reader (H14)
Smart "IC" card reader (H14)
ISO 7816 and EMV 3.1.1
  • ISO and EMV
Supports SLE 4418/28 and SLE 4443/42
  • SLE Support
Pre-processing filters
Pre-processing filters
AC noise
  • 50 or 60 Hz
Signal processing
  • Artifact Rejection and Baseline Wander
Presentation filters - 10 sec reports
Presentation filters - 10 sec reports
High pass
  • 0.05, 0.15 and 0.5Hz
Low pass
  • 40, 100 and 150Hz
Presentation filters - rhythm
Presentation filters - rhythm
High pass
  • 0.05 and 0.15Hz
Low pass
  • 40, 100, and 150Hz
Electrical
Electrical
Battery
  • Lithium ion
Second battery (H15)
  • Hot swappable (not printing)
Operating condition
  • No fail operation during ECG printing
Battery capacity (per battery)
  • Typically 30 ECGs or 30 minutes of continuous rhythm recording on a full charge
Battery recharge
  • Four hours per battery to full capacity
Main power
  • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
Power consumption
  • 60W max
Dimensions
  • 31 x 40 x 11cm (12 x 16 x 4in)
Weight
  • 9.8kg (21.6lb)
Weight includes
  • Includes battery, patient module, lead wires, alligator clips, electrode pack, and paper pack
Environmental
Environmental
Operating conditions - Temperature
  • 10° to 40°C (50°F to 104°F)
Operating conditions - Humidity
  • 10% to 90% relative humidity (noncondensing)
Operating conditions - Altitude
  • Up to 3,000m (10,000ft) altitude
Storage conditions - Temperature
  • -20°C to 50°C (-4°F to 122°F)
Storage conditions - Humidity
  • 10% to 90% relative humidity (noncondensing)
Storage conditions - Altitude
  • Up to 4,550m (15,000ft)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand