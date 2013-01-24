Koduleht
Philips – Avalehele liikumiseks klõpsake siia

Otsisõnad

PageWriter Cardiograph

PageWriter TC70

Cardiograph

Otsige saranaseid tooteid

Philips PageWriter TC70 cardiograph is designed to simplify diagnostic ECG testing and streamline workflow – where an automated workflow and outstanding clinical support is critical.

Võta meiega ühendust

Spetsifikatsioonid

Environmental
Environmental
Operating Conditions (a)
  • 10°C to 40°C (50°F to 104°F)
Operating Conditions (b)
  • 15% to 80% relative humidity %
Operating Conditions (c)
  • Up to 4,550 m (15000 ft)
ECG Functions
ECG Functions
Simultaneous Lead Acquisition
  • Up to 18 leads
Full Disclosure
  • Twenty minute history of all 16 leads and complete ECG report of any 10 seconds
Timed ECG
  • Support for pharma stress protocols
Report Storage/Transfer
  • Full fidelity at 500 Hz of all 10 sec for up to 16 leads in XML format (schema published)
Electrical
Electrical
Battery capacity
  • Typically 50 ECGs on a single charge
Battery recharge
  • 5 hours to full capacity
Power consumption
  • 75 W max W
AC power
  • 100-240 VAC at 50/60 Hz
Philips DXL 18-Lead ECG Algorithm
Philips DXL 18-Lead ECG Algorithm
Interpretive statements
  • <gt/>600 interpretive statements with integrated pediatric analysis
LeadCheck
  • Lead placement software detects 20 different lead reversals
Borderline Statement Suppression
  • Three configurable settings
Reasons
  • Selectable explanations of all interpretive statements
Nomenclature
  • Conforms to 2007 AHA/ACC recommendations
STEMI Diagnostic Aids
STEMI Diagnostic Aids
Graphical ST Vector
  • Two polar ST Maps in frontal and transverse planes
Critical Values
  • Highlights 4 conditions requiring immediate clinical attention
User Interface
User Interface
Touchscreen
  • 1-2-3 operation/context sensitive application/5-wire resistive touchscreen
Keyboard
  • 65 button standard full alphanumeric keyboard that supports special characters
Display
  • 15 inch TFT
Networked Features (requires IntelliSpace ECG)
Networked Features (requires IntelliSpace ECG)
Central Time Management
  • Time can be synchronized to a networked time master
Orders
  • Configurable rules to retrieve cardiograph-specific worklists
Signal Quality Indicators
Signal Quality Indicators
Leads Off Advisory
  • Anatomical lead map displays the location and label of any loose or disconnected leads/electrodes
Lead Color
  • Four colors to indicate levels of waveform quality
LeadCheck
  • Lead placement software detects 20 different lead reversals
Heart Rate
  • Continuous display of patient heart rate
Print Preview
  • Full screen preview of complete 16 lead report prior to printing
Training
Training
Application Help
  • Integrated graphical HELP screens for primary functions
Self Paced
  • Computerized, interactive, dynamic animation covering all major clinical functionalities
Signal Processing
Signal Processing
Patient Interface Module
  • Remote microprocessor-controlled digital module provides 5μV resolution
Pre-Processing Filters
Pre-Processing Filters
AC Noise
  • 50 to 60 Hz
Signal Processing
  • Artifact Rejection and Baseline Wander
Presentation Filters - 10 sec Reports
Presentation Filters - 10 sec Reports
High Pass
  • 0.05/0.15/0.5 Hz
Low Pass
  • 40/100/150 Hz
Presentation Filters - Rhythm
Presentation Filters - Rhythm
High Pass
  • 0/05/0.15 Hz
Presentaton Filters - Rhythm
Presentaton Filters - Rhythm
Low Pass
  • 40/100/150 Hz
Mechanical
Mechanical
Dimensions
  • 40 x 33 x 16 cm (15.7 x 13 x 63 in)
Weight
  • 13 kg/28 lb
Safety and Performance
Safety and Performance
International Standards
  • IEC 60601-1: 1988 +A1:1991 +A2:1995 General Requirement for Safety
  • IEC 60601-1: 1988 +A1:1991 +A2:1995 General Requirement for Safety
  • C 60601-2-51: 2003: Particular Requirements for Safety
  • Ul 2601-1: 20031997 US General Requirements for Safety
  • CAN/CSA-C22,2 No, 60l1-M90 51:1994 B:1996
  • AAMI EC111991 (R: 2001): Diagnostic Electrocardiography Devices

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand