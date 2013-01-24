Koduleht
Philips – Avalehele liikumiseks klõpsake siia

Otsisõnad

Avalon beltless fetal monitoring solution Cableless fetal and maternal pod with adhesive patch

Avalon beltless fetal monitoring solution

Cableless fetal and maternal pod with adhesive patch

Otsige saranaseid tooteid

As a caregiver, you want to sustain your patient’s mobility and comfort. Cableless transducers can help, without sacrificing essential monitoring. However, traditional cableless technology has limitations, such as mothers with a high BMI¹,² or those undergoing epidural procedures. This is where the Avalon beltless maternal and fetal monitoring solution provides an alternative.

Võta meiega ühendust

Spetsifikatsioonid

Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 10–40°C (50–104°F)
Operating humidity
  • less than 95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
Operating Altitude
  • -500–3000 m (-1640–9840 ft)
Charging temperature
  • 10–35°C (50–95°F)
Storage/transportation temperature
  • -20–60°C (-4–140°F)
Storage/transportation humidity
  • less than 90% relative humidity @ 60°C (140°F)
Storage/transportation altitude
  • -500–13100 m (-1640–43000 ft)
Physical
Physical
Size (W x H x D)
  • 63 x 20 x 49 mm (2.5 x 0.8 x 1.9 in)
Battery type
  • Integrated rechargeable Li-Ion battery with a battery gauge and a cycle counter
Battery runtime (fully charged battery)
  • min. 16 hours
Battery life
  • greater than 500 charge-discharge cycles or longer than 4 years
Battery transducer storage time
  • ≥1 year at 25°C (77°F) (battery should be charged to 40–50% every 6 months)
Battery recharging time
  • 100% charged ≤3.0 h
Water ingress protection code
  • IP 67 (immersion up to 1 m water depth for 30 minutes)
Shock resistance
  • Withstands a 1.5 m drop to concrete surface with possible cosmetic damage only.
Degree of protection against electrical shock
  • Type CF
Pod identification
  • Optical signal element (finder LED)
Performance: aFHR
Performance: aFHR
Measurement method
  • Electrocardiography
Measurement range
  • 60–240 bpm
Resolution display
  • 1 bpm
Resolution printer
  • 1/4 bpm
Accuracy
  • ±1 bpm
Physical
Physical
Weight
  • 0.07 kg (0.15 lb)
Performance: aHR
Performance: aHR
Measurement method
  • Electrocardiography
Measurement range
  • 40–240 bpm
Resolution display
  • 1 bpm
Resolution printer
  • 1/4 bpm
Accuracy
  • ±1 bpm
Performance: aToco
Performance: aToco
Measurement method
  • Uterine electromyography
Measurement range
  • 0–500 μV
Resolution
  • 0–255 levels representing 100% of the full scale
Accuracy
  • ±5%
  • ¹ Cohen WR, Hayes-Gill B. . Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2014 Jun ; 93 (6) : 590-5.
  • ² Graatsma EM, Miller J, et al. Am J Perinatol. 2010 Aug ; 27 (7) : 573-7.
  • ³ Stampalija T, Signaroldi M, et al. J Matern Fetal Neonatal Med. 2012 Aug ; 25 (8) : 1517-20.
  • ⁴ Rauf Z, O’Brien E, Stampalija T, et al. PLoS ONE 2011 6 (11) : e28129.
  • ⁵ Hayes-Gill B, Hassan S, et al. Accuracy and Reliability of Uterine Contraction Identification Using Abdominal Surface Electrodes. Clinical Medicine Insights: Women’s Health 2012 : 5 65–75.
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand