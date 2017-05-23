Koduleht
Pioneer Plus IVUS-guided re-entry catheter

Pioneer Plus

IVUS-guided re-entry catheter

The Pioneer Plus IVUS-guided re-entry catheter is designed to identify true lumen with speed for the most challenging CTOs. With the unique offering of IVUS and a dual-wire system in one device, the Pioneer Plus catheter provides clinicians with IVUS-guided clarity to true lumen re-entry for their patients.

The only IVUS-guided re-entry device
The only IVUS-guided re-entry device

The only IVUS-guided re-entry device

The Pioneer Plus catheter is the only re-entry device with IVUS and ChromaFlo.
Identify the true lumen with speed and precision
Identify the true lumen with speed and precision

Identify the true lumen with speed and precision

Individual experiences with Pioneer Plus have demonstrated procedure time for effective re-entry ranging from 6-10 minutes.¹
Visualize success with confidence
Visualize success with confidence

Visualize success with confidence

The Pioneer Plus catheter has demonstrated a 95% to 100% procedural success rate in subintimal angioplasty procedures.²
Minimize procedural complications
Minimize procedural complications

Minimize procedural complications

The guidance and direction provided by on-board IVUS imaging has the potential to minimize procedural complications.³
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters – like luminal cross-sectional measurements – and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
IVUS helps confirm treatment results
IVUS helps confirm treatment results

IVUS helps confirm treatment results

IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustration the absence of flow.
Catheter size specs
Catheter size specs
Sheath compatibility
  • 6F (0.087", 2.2 mm)
Needle guide wire
  • 0.014”
Needle depth
  • 3 mm, 5 mm, and 7 mm
Working length
  • 120 cm
Tracking guide wire
  • 0.014”
Ordering info
  • PPLUS120
Frequency
  • 20 MHz
Needle size
  • 24G
  • 1. Saket R., Razavi, M., Padidar A., et al. Novel Intravasular Ultrasound-Guided Methods to Create Transintimal Arterial Communications: Initial Experience in Peripheral Occlusive Disease and Aortic Dissection. J Endovasc Ther. 2004; 11: 274-280.
  • 2. Al-Ameri, H et al. Peripheral Chronic Total Occlusions Treated with Subintimal Angioplasty and a True Lumen Re-Entry Device. Journal of Invasive Cardiology. 2009; 21(9): 468-472.
  • 3. Saketkhoo RR, Razavi MK, Padidar A, Kee ST, Sze DY, Dake MD. Percutaneous bypass: subintimal recanalization of peripheral occlusive disease with IVUS guided lumen re-entry. Tech Vasc Interv Radiol. 2004; 7: 23-27.
  • *Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • Pioneer Plus is distributed by InterMed in New Zealand.

