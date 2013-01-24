InnoSpire Mini allows patients to nebulize their medications whenever they want and wherever they may be. Compact lightweight and reliable, it provides independence for people who want to get the most out of life.
|Nebulization rate
|
|Nebulization capacity²
|
|Mass Median Diameter (MMD)²
|
|Maximum pressure of compressor³
|
|Maximum liter flow of compressor ³
|
|Average flow rate of compressor⁴
|
|Compressor Weight
|
|Battery Weight
|
|Compressor Size
|
|Battery Size
|
|Electrical requirements for Compressor
|
|Electrical requirements for Battery
|
|Operating range
|