LumiGuide is a combined equipment and disposables solution for full-shape visualization of guidewires* (and also compatible catheters) inside the body. In real-time 3D, with distinctive colors – and without the need for X-ray. LumiGuide, which is powered by Philips Fiber Optic RealShape technology, works exclusively with compatible Philips interventional X-ray systems like the Azurion. It is designed to integrate seamlessly into various Azurion models, in both the operating- and control room, to add an extra dimension to your visualization and imaging capabilities.
