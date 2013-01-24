Flex coil Na-140 MR coil

The transmit-receive Na-140 flex coil, with a 14 cm diameter, allows to perform sodium (23Na) imaging, spectroscopy and research studies, across all anatomies. Benefit from routine scan times and perform a sodium (23Na) knee exam as fast as 15 minutes¹. The sub-millisecond TE acquisition for sodium (23Na) imaging facilitates imaging of short T2-signals. Workflow does not differ from proton imaging. 23Na imaging and spectroscopy can be run and reconstructed directly from the standard user interface. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes the Na-140 flex coil. And the 23Na nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. Viewing of 23Na images and spectra, as well as sending data to PACS, is fully integrated. Combined with our multi-nuclei specialist package, the transmit-receive Na-140 flex coil delivers the confidence to explore new imaging pathways and the speed to integrate multi-nuclei studies in your day-to-day workflow.