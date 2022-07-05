Bill Wellman, MS Digital Transformation Partner
Bill Wellman, MS
Digital Transformation Partner
Bill brings over 25 years of healthcare CIO and health consulting experience to his role as a healthcare innovator and transformation specialist.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.