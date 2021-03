Supporting stability across count rates



The Ingenuity TF PET/CT uses high-throughput acquisition hardware that expands its count-rate capabilities, with improved linearity at high count rates. Thanks to ×Count, the system is stable across count rates (low to high), so you can perform dynamic imaging with a wide range of tracers including (82Rb) Rubidium chloride.



The TOF technology available on the Ingenuity TF PET/CT provides improved signal-to-noise ratio in the reconstructed images in addition to better count rate performance and better randoms rejection over non-TOF PET.