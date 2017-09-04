Handheld ultrasound is increasingly becoming an essential tool for clinicians across many clinical specialties and within a variety of care environments around the world. Besides the traditional user, point-of-care (POC) ultrasound is also appealing to new users. As expected, experienced users ask: "Can ultrasound be as effective in the hands of new users or non-physicians?" The answer became the basis for clinicians working with the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, in the study "Training Midwives to Perform Basic Obstetric Point-of-Care Ultrasound in Rural Areas Using a Tablet Platform and Mobile Phone Transmission Technology—A WFUMB COE Project."