What is digital pathology?

Digital pathology, which can also be referred to as virtual microscopy, involves the capturing, managing, analyzing and interpreting of digital information from a glass slide.
How is 100% Digital Pathology labs changing diagnosis?

What is computational Pathology?

Transform your practice with digital and computational pathology

Digitize Your Workflow
Enabling pathologists to collaborate anywhere 
A streamlined flow of diagnostic information
Support Pathologists to diagnose faster and with more precision

Customer references

  • ivo van den berghe
    “In difficult and diagnostically rare diseases, digital pathology will lead to expert diagnosis. And this at the end, will lead the best patient care”

    Ivo Van Den Berghe

    Head of Anatomical Pathology,
    AZ-Sint-Jan, Bruges

    Alexi Baidoshvili
    “Transitioning our entire workflow to digital processes demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our patients and clinical colleagues receive the fastest and best informed diagnoses possible”

    Alexi Baidoshvili
    Pathologist, LabPON

    Jenny McKay
    “It is very important that IDEXX provides accurate diagnosis, getting the results through as quickly as possible”

    Jenny McKay
    Head of Anatomic Pathology, IDEXX
    Whetherby

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

