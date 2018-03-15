Philips showcases digital pathology system for clinical use and advanced imaging analytics [1] to transform pathology services at USCAP 2018

The Philips IntelliSite Collaboration Suite [3], deployed on the Philips HealthSuite digital platform, will also be featured at the show. The secure web-based platform offers an intuitive workflow and provides labs with fast access to pathology experts worldwide. Through facilitating high performance viewing and enabling flexible consultation management, digital whole slide images and consult information can be exchanged easily between pathologists, across external institutes. Improving connectivity between labs reduces the logistical challenges of the traditional consultation in which the physical shipping of glass slides is costly.

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution was recently awarded the 2017 POPULAR SCIENCE "Best of What's New Award" in the Health category, recognizing Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution's significant step forward in imaging diagnostics.

[1] TissueMark is not intended for diagnostic, monitoring or therapeutic purpose or in any other manner for regular medical practice. PathXL is the legal manufacturer of TissueMark and is a Philips company.

[2] In Canada, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is licensed by Health Canada for in vitro diagnostic use. In the United States, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution can be used for in vitro diagnostic purposes. In the European Union, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is CE Marked under the European Union's 'In Vitro Diagnostics Directive' for in vitro diagnostic use. The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is registered for in vitro diagnostic use in Japan, Singapore and Middle East.

[3] Philips IntelliSite Collaboration Suite is not intended for diagnostic use.