Philips spotlights integrated diagnostics in oncology at ASCO 2019

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Chicago, Illinois – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its end-to-end oncology solutions at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, May 31 – June 4 in Chicago. Visitors to the Philips booth (#2122) at ASCO will experience Philips’ Oncology platform for integrated diagnostics and therapy selection to drive clinical, operational and financial benefits to achieve better health outcomes, improve patient and staff experience and lower cost of care.

In 2018, there were 18.1 million cases of cancer reported globally, accounting for 9.6 million deaths around the world [1], while the economic impact of cancer is significant and is increasing. The global growth in spending on oncology therapies will reach nearly US$200 billion by 2022, with an average growth of 10-13% [2]. As a leader in oncology care and informatics, Philips is uniquely positioned to deliver integrated oncology solutions to enable earlier and more precise diagnosis and better clinical decision-support through seamless multi-disciplinary assessment, to help care teams determine the most appropriate care for a patient to improve outcomes.