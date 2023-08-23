The eL18-4 transducer is an ultra high-frequency linear transducer that incorporates ultra-broadband PureWave crystal technology with fine-elevation focusing capability, generating ultra-broadband frequencies from 2 to 22 MHz. The transducer’s advanced design allows for wide field-of-view trapezoid imaging and superb 2D detail resolution. It supports a broad range of high resolution applications including breast, small parts, vascular, pediatric and musculoskeletal imaging along with the penetration needed in obstetrical and gynecological examinations to help elevate clinical confidence.
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|Technology
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|Number of elements
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|Frequency range
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|Array Type
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|Aperture
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|Field of view
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|Applications
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|Biopsy capable
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|Image Fusion Navigation capable
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|Technology
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|Number of elements
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Frequency range
|
|Array Type
|
|Aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
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Veebilehel esitatud teave on mõeldud ainult isikutele, kes kasutavad meditsiiniseadmeid oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuses, sealhulgas tervishoiutöötajatele, tervishoiuteenuse osutajate esindajatele ning meditsiiniseadmetega oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuse raames kauplevatele isikutele. Veebilehel esitatud teave ei ole mõeldud meditsiiniliste nõuannete, ravijuhiste ega mistahes muude tervishoiualaste soovituste või suuniste andmiseks.
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