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S8-3 Transducer

Sector array transducer

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The S8-3 sector array transducer with 8 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging adult and pediatric cardiac applications in 2D, steerable PW Doppler, CW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, color Doppler, tissue Doppler, advanced variable xRes, harmonic imaging, M-mode and M-mode tissue Doppler

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Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 96
Frequency range
  • 8 - 3 MHz
Array Type
  • Sector
Aperture
  • 15.4 mm
Field of view
  • 90°
Volume of field of view
  • -
Applications
  • Adult cardiac, pediatric cardiac, fetal heart, pediatric abdomen and neonatal cephalic applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 96
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 96
Frequency range
  • 8 - 3 MHz
Array Type
  • Sector
Aperture
  • 15.4 mm
Field of view
  • 90°
Volume of field of view
  • -
Applications
  • Adult cardiac, pediatric cardiac, fetal heart, pediatric abdomen and neonatal cephalic applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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