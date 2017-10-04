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Sidestream LoFlo EtCO₂ Nasal Cannula, Adult

Capnography supplies

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This product is the direct replacement for M2744A (989803144421). Sidestream monitoring is a good option for non-intubated spontaneously breathing patients as well as patients requiring intubation during short-term procedural sedation or anesthesia. LoFlo sidestream EtCO₂ sensors use a common extension server, providing clinical versatility to use with the same monitor. No calibration is required. The sensors remain stable over time with continual and automatic validated calibration information. For use with an ET tube > 4 mm. Including dehumidification tubing for high humidity environments.

Contact & support

Documentation

Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (1)

Brochure

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Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Sidestream
Patient Application
  • Adult
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-Intubated
Tube Length
  • 2.5m (8ft 4in)
With Oxygen
  • No
Short Term or Long Term
  • Short Term
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • Gas
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Capnography
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .320 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 Box of 10
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Sidestream
Patient Application
  • Adult
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • Gas
See all specifications
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Sidestream
Patient Application
  • Adult
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-Intubated
Tube Length
  • 2.5m (8ft 4in)
With Oxygen
  • No
Short Term or Long Term
  • Short Term
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • Gas
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Capnography
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .320 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 Box of 10
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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