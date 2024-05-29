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Quick-Cross Extreme

Support Catheter

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Designed to support challenging cases, the Quick-Cross Extreme Support Catheter features a stainless steel braid that provides enhanced strength, torque and pushability. [1] It includes three evenly spaced radiopaque markers assisting in the assessment of lesion geometry and facilitating confirmation of catheter positioning.

Contact & support
Features
Stainless steel braid

Stainless steel braid [1]

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.

Stainless steel braid [1]

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.

Stainless steel braid [1]

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.
Three radiopaque markers

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [1]

Radiopaque markers assist in the assessment of lesion geometry and facilitate confirmation of catheter positioning

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [1]

Radiopaque markers assist in the assessment of lesion geometry and facilitate confirmation of catheter positioning

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [1]

Radiopaque markers assist in the assessment of lesion geometry and facilitate confirmation of catheter positioning
Hydrophilic coating

Hydrophilic coating [1,3]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.

Hydrophilic coating [1,3]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.

Hydrophilic coating [1,3]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.
Low profile tapered tip

Low profile tapered tip [1]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Low profile tapered tip [1]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Low profile tapered tip [1]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.
  • Stainless steel braid
  • Three radiopaque markers
  • Hydrophilic coating
  • Low profile tapered tip
See all features
Stainless steel braid

Stainless steel braid [1]

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.

Stainless steel braid [1]

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.

Stainless steel braid [1]

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.
Three radiopaque markers

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [1]

Radiopaque markers assist in the assessment of lesion geometry and facilitate confirmation of catheter positioning

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [1]

Radiopaque markers assist in the assessment of lesion geometry and facilitate confirmation of catheter positioning

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [1]

Radiopaque markers assist in the assessment of lesion geometry and facilitate confirmation of catheter positioning
Hydrophilic coating

Hydrophilic coating [1,3]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.

Hydrophilic coating [1,3]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.

Hydrophilic coating [1,3]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.
Low profile tapered tip

Low profile tapered tip [1]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Low profile tapered tip [1]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Low profile tapered tip [1]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Model number 518-084
Model number 518-084
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-086
Model number 518-086
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-088
Model number 518-088
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-090
Model number 518-090
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15mm
Model number 518-092
Model number 518-092
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-076
Model number 518-076
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 65 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-078
Model number 518-078
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052”
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-080
Model number 518-080
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-082
Model number 518-082
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-084
Model number 518-084
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Model number 518-086
Model number 518-086
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
See all specifications
Model number 518-084
Model number 518-084
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-086
Model number 518-086
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-088
Model number 518-088
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-090
Model number 518-090
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15mm
Model number 518-092
Model number 518-092
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-076
Model number 518-076
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 65 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-078
Model number 518-078
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052”
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-080
Model number 518-080
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-082
Model number 518-082
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
  • 1. Philips data on file: D010386, D014139 Essential Design Output Summary
  • 2. Philips data on file: D005616 IP Report .014" and .018", D040333 DIDO Trace Matrix, D010386 Design Output Summary
  • 3. Food and Drug Administration. (2019). Intravascular catheters… lubricious coatings— labeling considerations. https://www.fda.gov/media/113951/download
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • Quick-Cross is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.
  • Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
  • Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device. Products subject to country availability. Please contact your local sales representative. Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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