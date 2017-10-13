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Double pivot arm (325mm+325mm) wall mounting option

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Learn more about double pivot arm (325mm+325mm) wall mounting options, from ITD, for the IntelliVue MX700, and MX800 patient monitors.

Contact & support
Features
Double pivot arm on ITD support extrusion
Double pivot arm on ITD support extrusion

ITD part number: TH.2217.991

Double pivot arm on ITD support extrusion. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD support extrusions, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on ITD support extrusion

ITD part number: TH.2217.991

Double pivot arm on ITD support extrusion. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD support extrusions, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on ITD support extrusion

ITD part number: TH.2217.991

Double pivot arm on ITD support extrusion. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD support extrusions, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner

ITD part number: TH.2253.991

Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner

ITD part number: TH.2253.991

Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner

ITD part number: TH.2253.991

Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting

ITD part number: TH.2219.991

Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner rapid mounting; arm length 325mm+325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting

ITD part number: TH.2219.991

Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner rapid mounting; arm length 325mm+325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting

ITD part number: TH.2219.991

Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner rapid mounting; arm length 325mm+325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on pole
Double pivot arm on pole

ITD part no. TH.2221.991

Double pivot arm on pole, with diameter 35-38mm. The mounting kit includes: adapter for pole D 35-38mm, arm length 325mm+325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700, and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on pole

ITD part no. TH.2221.991

Double pivot arm on pole, with diameter 35-38mm. The mounting kit includes: adapter for pole D 35-38mm, arm length 325mm+325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700, and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on pole

ITD part no. TH.2221.991

Double pivot arm on pole, with diameter 35-38mm. The mounting kit includes: adapter for pole D 35-38mm, arm length 325mm+325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700, and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on GCX wall channel
Double pivot arm on GCX wall channel

ITD part number TH.2223.991

Double pivot arm on GCX wall channel. The mounting kit includes: adapter for GCX wall channel; arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with adapter for IntelliVue MX700, and MX800 monitors.
Double pivot arm on GCX wall channel

ITD part number TH.2223.991

Double pivot arm on GCX wall channel. The mounting kit includes: adapter for GCX wall channel; arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with adapter for IntelliVue MX700, and MX800 monitors.
Double pivot arm on GCX wall channel

ITD part number TH.2223.991

Double pivot arm on GCX wall channel. The mounting kit includes: adapter for GCX wall channel; arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with adapter for IntelliVue MX700, and MX800 monitors.
  • Double pivot arm on ITD support extrusion
  • Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner
  • Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting
  • Double pivot arm on pole
See all features
Double pivot arm on ITD support extrusion
Double pivot arm on ITD support extrusion

ITD part number: TH.2217.991

Double pivot arm on ITD support extrusion. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD support extrusions, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on ITD support extrusion

ITD part number: TH.2217.991

Double pivot arm on ITD support extrusion. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD support extrusions, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on ITD support extrusion

ITD part number: TH.2217.991

Double pivot arm on ITD support extrusion. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD support extrusions, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner

ITD part number: TH.2253.991

Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner

ITD part number: TH.2253.991

Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner

ITD part number: TH.2253.991

Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting

ITD part number: TH.2219.991

Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner rapid mounting; arm length 325mm+325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting

ITD part number: TH.2219.991

Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner rapid mounting; arm length 325mm+325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting

ITD part number: TH.2219.991

Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner rapid mounting; arm length 325mm+325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on pole
Double pivot arm on pole

ITD part no. TH.2221.991

Double pivot arm on pole, with diameter 35-38mm. The mounting kit includes: adapter for pole D 35-38mm, arm length 325mm+325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700, and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on pole

ITD part no. TH.2221.991

Double pivot arm on pole, with diameter 35-38mm. The mounting kit includes: adapter for pole D 35-38mm, arm length 325mm+325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700, and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on pole

ITD part no. TH.2221.991

Double pivot arm on pole, with diameter 35-38mm. The mounting kit includes: adapter for pole D 35-38mm, arm length 325mm+325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700, and MX800 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on GCX wall channel
Double pivot arm on GCX wall channel

ITD part number TH.2223.991

Double pivot arm on GCX wall channel. The mounting kit includes: adapter for GCX wall channel; arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with adapter for IntelliVue MX700, and MX800 monitors.
Double pivot arm on GCX wall channel

ITD part number TH.2223.991

Double pivot arm on GCX wall channel. The mounting kit includes: adapter for GCX wall channel; arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with adapter for IntelliVue MX700, and MX800 monitors.
Double pivot arm on GCX wall channel

ITD part number TH.2223.991

Double pivot arm on GCX wall channel. The mounting kit includes: adapter for GCX wall channel; arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with adapter for IntelliVue MX700, and MX800 monitors.

Contact Information
 

ITD GmbH

Sportsplatzstrasse 3

84381 Johanniskirchen

Germany

E-mail: [email protected]

URL: www.itd-cart.com

Ph: +49-89-6144 25-0

Fax: +49-89-6144 25-20

Documentation

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

See all documentation

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Tested to
  • DIN EN 60601-1:2006
Maximum load, arm
  • 18 kg (39.6 lbs)
Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
  • 14 kg (30.8 lbs)
Finish
  • RAL 7035; light grey, powder coated
Specifications
Specifications
Tested to
  • DIN EN 60601-1:2006
Maximum load, arm
  • 18 kg (39.6 lbs)
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Tested to
  • DIN EN 60601-1:2006
Maximum load, arm
  • 18 kg (39.6 lbs)
Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
  • 14 kg (30.8 lbs)
Finish
  • RAL 7035; light grey, powder coated

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