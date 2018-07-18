dStream TotalSpine coil

The dStream TotalSpine is an integrated coil solution for (total) spine related imaging. It combines the dStream Base with the dStream Posterior coil, integrated in the table. The dStream digital RF architecture enables an exceptional signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) through digitization in the coil and enhanced dS SENSE parallel imaging performance. An open visual field is provided with a mirror. On wide bore systems, the head section can be tilted to allow flexible positioning and enhance patient comfort.
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Veebilehel esitatud teave on mõeldud ainult isikutele, kes kasutavad meditsiiniseadmeid oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuses, sealhulgas tervishoiutöötajatele, tervishoiuteenuse osutajate esindajatele ning meditsiiniseadmetega oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuse raames kauplevatele isikutele. Veebilehel esitatud teave ei ole mõeldud meditsiiniliste nõuannete, ravijuhiste ega mistahes muude tervishoiualaste soovituste või suuniste andmiseks.
Kas olete isik, kes vastab ülaltoodud kriteeriumidele?