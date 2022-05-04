Start treatment with an accurate diagnosis
Lumify helps you see the fine details in muscles, joints, ligaments, tendons and cartilage to make a more accurate diagnosis of injuries.
Respond fast with whole-body imagery
Lumify can help you assess patients from head to toe, whether it’s plantar fasciitis, tendonitis or bursitis in the patellar tendon, or even shoulder instability in the rotator cuff.
Get the clarity of larger ultrasound systems with Lumify
SonoCT reinforces real tissue imaging while eliminating random artifacts. This technology produces images superior to conventional imaging in up to 94% of patients.
• 5 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range • 50mm radius of curvature • 2D, color Doppler, M-mode, advanced XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging, SonoCT • High-resolution imaging for deeper applications: abdominal, gall bladder, OB/GYN and lung imaging preset optimizations
• 5 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range
• 50mm radius of curvature
• 2D, color Doppler, M-mode, advanced XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging, SonoCT
• High-resolution imaging for deeper applications: abdominal, gall bladder, OB/GYN and lung imaging preset optimizations
