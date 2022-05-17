Search terms

Patient getting treatment with the lumify product

Why Lumify?

With over 30 years of ultrasound experience, you can depend on Lumify when your
patients are counting on you the most.

Our best-in-class handheld ultrasound technology provides matchless image quality without compromise, so your patients receive the care they need.

Flexible pricing

Purchase outright or upgrade with credit options

Control your data

Own your ultrasound data and store it any way you want

HIPAA compliant

Stay compliant with enterprise data encryption security policies

Avoid the cloud

Send DICOM images directly to PACS

Tailored education

Get one-on-one tailored education courses delivered via Reacts

Advanced support

Access to self-service or clinical and technical support

Free education

Try a wide variety of web-based interactive education tools

Be ready for anything with
military-grade durability
that’s built to last

4-foot drop-tested to
meet the challenges of
any environment

U.S. Army Airworthiness-Certified.

Battery-free and lightweight transducer with detachable cables for zero downtime 

Scan up to 5 hours by drawing on the battery of the compatible display device.

Electric shock and vibration-tested to face any challenge 

Built to withstand the most extreme conditions and field usage.

Designed to be

protected from water

and fluids (IP47)

Submersible up to a meter with functioning cable.

Get more from Lumify

      Get military-grade hardware that is comfortable to use.

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      Reduce noise and distractions to get extraordinary detail.

      

      View from multiple angles without ultrasonic compromise.

      

      Focus on the details that matter at the speed of life.

      

      Collaborate in real-time with colleagues anywhere around the world.

      

    In the world of ultrasonic imaging, good isn’t good enough. From noise reduction that reveals subtle details of an image to enriched tissue definition from multiple angles, Lumify gives you unmatched image quality to help you make real-time decisions with more confidence from assessment to recovery.

      Complement your cart-based ultrasound
      with Lumify

      Lumify and Sparq both provide exceptional performance and quality thanks to Philips imaging technology.

      Learn and collaborate with Lumify

      EMsono

      Build your own one-on-one ultrasound education program. Learn in-person or remotely through the Reacts tele-ultrasound platform.

      *Available in US only

      Reacts

      Work together with anyone, anywhere via two-way video and audio calls with live ultrasound streaming and virtual guidance.

      What industry leaders think about Lumify

        "With Lumify, I am able to scan the whole day without running out of battery."
         
        Dr. Marilou de Vera Cardinal Santos Medical Center

        "Lumify enables me to effectively engage my patients along their care journey."
         
        Dr. Obispo Osteopath Musculoskeletal Specialist

        "Lumify has excellent image quality and is easy to use."
         
        Dr. Darren Braude UNM Health Sciences Center

        "It is easy to save scans and export files which aids with credentialing and maintaining evidence of volume of practice."
         
        Dr. Phil Lee Specialist Anesthesiologist

        "The immediate availability of POCUS in the intensive care unit can quickly narrow a differential diagnosis."
         
        Dr. David Tierney Abbott Northwestern Hospital

        

        

