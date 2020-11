Is there a DICOM standard yet for pathology?

This is a tricky question as some standards for pathology exist but the entire workflow is not yet covered. An initial standard for the Whole Slide Image (WSI) format was drafted over 9 years ago and today after 3 years of testing with industry partners we recognize that the standard is maturing to a level where it could soon be used in clinical deployments. But an image format is not enough. For a complete workflow, further DICOM standards and standards beyond DICOM must be developed and implemented. DICOM provides the building blocks to realize some of this and we will continue to define new elements when aspects are missing, which is a continuous process in a new field like digital pathology. For example, Image Annotations and Analysis Results as part of AI, are future challenges which we will face. Another example is the growing need for standardization of Laboratory Information System metadata sharing which is also required for a successful standards based clinical workflow.