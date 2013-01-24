Koduleht
Rakendus Philips Lumea IPL Privaatsusteatis


Seda privaatsusteatist värskendati viimati 27. oktoobril 2021

Lumea IPL App provides services that help you set your treatment schedule and goals related to hair removal; to receive reminders to keep up with your treatments schedule; to get personalized usage tips based on the progress and to follow your progress and Lumea device usage; and other services (“Services”) to users around the world. This Privacy Notice is meant to help you understand our privacy practices when you use our Services, including what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights.

 

Lumea IPL App uses personal data collected or processed the Lumea IPL App mobile application (“App”).

 

This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected or processed by the App, which is controlled by or under control of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries (”Philips”, “our”, “we” or “us”).

 

Please also read our Cookie Notice and Terms of Use, which describe the terms under which you use our Services.

 

 

What Personal Data are collected and for which Purposes

 

We receive or collect personal data, as described in detail below, when we provide our Services, including when you access, download, install the App, or use our Services. We may use this personal data to perform the Services requested by you as a contractual necessity, to operate, provide, improve, customize, support, and market our Services based on our legitimate interest, or to comply with a legal obligation to which we may be subject. If you do not want us to collect and process your personal data, you may not be able to use the Services.

 

Sensitive Personal Data

 

Before we collect sensitive personal data, we will inform you and ask your explicit consent. This data includes hair color and skin tone. You may withdraw your consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before withdrawing your consent.

 

Account Data

 

We collect your personal data when you create an account. You may login to the App using a MyPhilips account or by using your social media profile. The personal data we collect may include your username, profile photo, name, email address, gender, birthday/age, country, language, latest tweet, profile URL, social media profile, location and password.

 

  • The personal data collected is used to create and manage your account. You can use your account to securely login to the app. If you create a MyPhilips account to login to the app, we will send you a welcoming email to verify your username and password, to communicate with you in response to your inquiries, to send you strictly service-related announcements, or direct marketing communication in case you have opted-in. You may also use your MyPhilips account to order a Philips product or service, participate in a promotion or game, participate in a social media activity related to a Philips promotion (for example clicking "like" or "share"), and participate in product testing or surveys.
     

Facebook

 

We use Facebook Login. This enables you to sign into our App with your Facebook credentials. Philips will collect your Facebook credentials, your name, email address and picture associated with your Facebook account. Facebook also collects certain information when you use Facebook Login:

 

  • Configuration data: After a user has logged in, the SDK makes periodic background requests to manage the lifetime of the access token automatically.
  • Error information: The SDK captures error information, including during initialisation of the SDK, which may include a user ID of individuals who are logged in to Facebook.
  • Short-term data: The SDK measures some user activity for purposes of managing fraud and abuse. This data is only retained for a very short period for those not logged in to Facebook.
     

You can find out more about how Facebook uses information by reading their privacy policy (available online at the following address: www.facebook.com/about/privacy).

 

Other Provided Data

 

This data includes hair color and skin tone, notification settings, treatment history, goals, Lumea device usage, and responses to surveys.

 

  • The data collected is used to help you set your treatment schedule and goals; to receive reminders to keep up with your treatment schedule; but also to get personalized usage tips based on the progress and to follow your progress and Lumea device usage. We do this by sending you push notifications via App or email.
     

Cookies

 

We use cookies, tags or similar technologies to operate, provide, improve, understand, and customize our Services. Cookies allow us to recognize your mobile device and collect your personal data including your unique user Device number, the IP address of your mobile device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the App.

 

For further information about the use of cookies or other similar technologies used in this App, please read our Cookie Notice.

 

Location Data

 

When you allow access to location data, we may collect the geographic location of your mobile device. You can at any time block geo-location collection through the settings of your App or mobile device.

 

  • When you make use of the ‘Find Philips near you’ functionality on the Support Page, you are requested to share your location data with Philips. If you use our location features, based on your location data, you will be directed towards a store near you, or to the consumer care contact details for your country.
     

Transactional Information

 

If you pay for our Services, we may receive information and confirmations, such as payment receipts, including from app stores or other third parties processing your payment.

 

Customer support

 

You may provide us with information related to your use of our Services, including your interaction with Philips, and how to contact you so we can provide you customer support. We operate and provide our Services, including providing customer support, and improving, fixing, and customizing our Services. We also use your information to respond to you when you contact us.

 

Combined Data

 

We may combine your personal data, including account data, other data provided by you, cookies, location data, data collected during your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, and websites you visit.

 

The combined data is analyzed and used to provide you with the Services such as to help you set your treatment schedule and goals; to receive reminders to keep up with your treatment schedule; to get personalized usage tips based on the progress and to follow your progress and Lumea device usage; and help us improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, Device and Services as well as to develop new products and services.

 

If you opt-in to receive promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behavior, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email, phone and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyze and combine your personal data. You may opt-out and unsubscribe from such communications at any time.

 

Permissions

 

The App may request your permission to access your phone or sensors (e.g. camera, Wi-Fi, geo-location, or Bluetooth) or other data (e.g. photos, agenda, or contacts) on your mobile device.

 

We use such data only when it is needed to provide you the Services and only after you provided your explicit consent.

Sometimes the permission is a technical precondition of the operating systems of your mobile device. In such case, the App may ask your permission to access such sensors or data, however we will not collect such data, unless when it is required to provide you the App Service and only after you provided consent.

 

 

With whom are Personal Data shared?

 

Philips may disclose your personal data to third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.

 

Service Providers

 

We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.

 

We may share your personal data with the following service providers:

 

  • IT and Cloud Providers
     

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services.

 

Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.

 

Other third parties

 

Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. Please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.

 

If Philips shares personal data with a third party that uses your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before we share your personal data.

 

Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.

 

Cross-border transfer

 

Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you consent to the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.

 

 

If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here. For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your Personal Data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by following the link above or by contacting privacy@philips.com.

 

 

How long do we keep your data?

 

We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).

 

 

Your choices and rights

 

If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us at privacy@philips.com. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.

 

In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to its processing. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable.

 

Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, of our Services anymore.

 

 

We protect your personal data

 

We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to Philips against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.

 

Special information for parents

 

While the Services are not directed to children, as defined under applicable law, it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children. We are committed to protecting the privacy needs of children and we strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s online activities and interests.

 

If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with his or her personal data without their consent, please contact us at privacy@philips.com. If we become aware that a child has provided us with personal data, we will delete his/her data from our files.

 

 

Local specific information: Your California Privacy Rights (US Only)

 

California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and like to make such a request, please visit our privacy website: philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback

 

 

Changes to this Privacy Notice

 

Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice.

 

We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice.

 

The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.

 

 

Contact Us

 

If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Philips uses your personal data, please contact our Data Protection Officer at privacy@philips.com. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region.

 

 

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

High Tech Campus 5

5656AE, Eindhoven

The Netherlands
Rakendus Philips Lumea IPL aitab teil Lumea IPL-i seadme (edaspidi „seade“) kasutamisel oma karvaeemaldustoiminguid ja -eesmärke hallata ning pakub teile isikupärastatud ilu- ja karvaeemaldusnõuandeid (edaspidi „teenused“).

Selle privaatsusteatise eesmärk on aidata teil mõista meie teenuste privaatsustavasid, sh milliseid isikuandmeid me kogume, miks me neid kogume ning kuidas neid kaitseme, aga ka teie isiklikke õigusi.

See privaatsusteatis kohaldub isikuandmetele, mida töödeldakse rakendusega, mida haldab Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V. või selle sidus- või tütarettevõtted (edaspidi „Philips“, „meie“ või „meid“).

Millist teavet ja milliseid isikuandmeid kogume ja millistel eesmärkidel me seda teeme?

Töötleme teavet ja isikuandmeid allkirjeldatud viisil, kui osutame teile teenuseid, sh juhul, kui pääsete rakendusele juurde, laadite rakenduse alla ja installite selle. Võime töödelda neid isikuandmeid teie nõusoleku või lepingust tuleneva taotluse alusel selleks, et käitada, osutada, täiustada, kohandada ja turustada meie teenuseid ning pakkuda nendega seotud tuge kooskõlas meie õigustatud huviga või täita meile kehtida võivat seaduslikku kohustust. Kui te ei soovi, et me teie isikuandmeid töötleksime, siis võib juhtuda, et te ei saa meie teenuseid kasutada.

Delikaatsed isikuandmed

Enne delikaatsete isikuandmete kogumist teavitame teid sellest ja palume selleks teie sõnaselget luba. Olenevalt teie valikutest võimaldame teil oma ilu- ja karvaeemaldusandmed turvaliselt oma kontole salvestada, et saaksite neid hõlpsasti uuesti salvestada, kui installite rakenduse mõnda teise seadmesse. Kasutame teie andmeid ka selleks, et pakkuda teile isikupärastatud ilu- ja karvaeemalduskogemust näiteks kohandatud juhendamisprogrammide, meeldetuletuste ja muude teenuste abil. Töödeldavad andmed on järgmised.

  • Eelistused ja vastused isikupärastamisega seotud küsimustele.
  • Karvaeemaldusseadmete andmed, sh ainulaadsed identifikaatorid ja kasutusandmed.
  • Hooldusandmed, sh hoolduse ajakavad, edenemine ja olek.
  • Naha tooni ja karvaandmed, sh naha-, juuksevärv ja -tüüp, naha ja karvaeemaldusega seotud harjumused ja probleemid.
  • Fotod, sh kehaosade, juuste ja naha pildid, et saaksite rakenduse teatud funktsioone kasutada.
  • Elustiili- ja heaoluandmed, mille rakendusse sisestate, sh harjumuste, stressi, une ja keskkonna andmed.
  • Rakenduste kasutusmustrid ja mobiilseadmete andmed.
     

Võime teie seadete põhjal teile e-kirju, tõuketeateid, rakendusesisest sisu ja rakendusesiseseid sõnumeid saata. Võime ka teie andmeid isikupärastamise eesmärgil kombineerida, pseudonüümida, anonüümseks muuta või koondada.
 

Konto andmed
 

Kogume teie isikuandmeid, kui loote konto. Rakendusse saate sisse logida Philipsi konto või sotsiaalmeedia profiili, sh Apple'i konto abil..

Kogutavad isikuandmed võivad olla järgmised: teie kasutajanimi, nimi, e-posti aadress, riik, keel, parool ja demograafiline teave, näiteks sugu (valikuline). Samuti töötleme rakenduse kasutamise teavet, sh teie seansi, sisselogimise ja autentimise andmeid. Kasutame neid andmeid teie konto haldamiseks.
 

Kui logite sisse sotsiaalmeedia profiili kaudu, võivad meie kogutavad isikuandmed hõlmata teie avaliku profiili andmeid (nt profiilipilt, identifikaator, sugu, profiili internetiaadress, sünnipäev, koduleht ja asukoht) ja e-posti aadressi, mida me autentimise eesmärgil kasutame. Sellisel juhul võib teie sotsiaalmeediateenuse osutaja registreerida selle, et kasutate meie rakendust ja logite sisse oma sotsiaalmeedia konto abil.  Lugege oma sotsiaalmeediateenuse osutaja privaatsusteatist (nt Facebook, Google, Apple), et saada teavet tema privaatsustavade kohta.
 

Rakenduse varasemate versioonide puhul sai sisse logida Facebooki SDK abil, mis võimaldab Facebookil töödelda järgmist teavet.
  • Konfiguratsiooniandmed. Pärast kasutaja sisselogimist esitab Facebook regulaarselt taustapäringuid juurdepääsuloa kehtivusaja automaatseks haldamiseks.
  • Veateave. Facebook jäädvustab veateavet (sh sisselogimise algväärtustamise ajal), mis võib sisaldada Facebooki sisse logitud isikute kasutajatunnust.
  • Lühiajalised andmed. Facebook mõõdab pettuste ja väärkasutuse haldamiseks teatud kasutajaaktiivsust. Facebooki sisselogimata isikute jaoks säilitatakse neid andmeid üksnes väga lüliajaliselt.
     
Lisateavet selle kohta, kuidas Facebook andmeid kasutab, leiate nende privaatsuseeskirjadest. Facebook võib töödelda seda teavet teie asukohavälistes riikides, mis ei pruugi isikuandmeid määruse (EL) 2016/679 kohaselt kaitsta.

Konto andmeid kasutame teie konto loomiseks ja haldamiseks ning teile isikupärastatud teenuste pakkumiseks. Võite oma konto abil rakendusse turvaliselt sisse logida. Kui loote rakendusse sisselogimiseks Philipsi konto, saadame teile e-kirja, millega kontrollime teie kasutajanime ja parooli, vastame teie päringutele, saadame teile ainult teenusega seotud teateid või reklaame, kui olete selleks nõusoleku andnud. Samuti saate oma Philipsi konto abil meie tooteid või teenuseid tellida või registreerida, reklaamikampaanias või mängus osaleda, Philipsi reklaamiga seotud sotsiaalmeedia tegevuses osaleda (nt klõpsates meeldimis- või jagamisnuppu) ning toote testimisel või küsitlustes osaleda.

Analüütilised andmed

Kui annate teenuste kasutamisel oma andmete jälgimiseks ja kogumiseks nõusoleku, siis saame nende andmete põhjal oma rakendust ja ühendatud tooteid täiustada (ning ka uusi isiklikke terviselahendusi arendada). Võime selle teabe põhjal ka teenuseid veel enam isikupärastada. Töödeldavad andmed on järgmised: andmed, mida te rakenduse kasutamisel esitate; mobiilseadmete identifikaatorid, seansi- ja kasutusandmed, operatsioonisüsteem, mudel, võrguteave ja (maskeeritud) IP-aadressid ning rakenduse teave, nagu rakenduse nimi, versioon, kasutus ja sündmused, külastatud leheküljed ja seansiteave. Võime kasutada küpsiseid, silte ja/või muid taolisi tehnoloogiaid ning kasutada teenuseosutajaid, kes töötlevad teie andmeid meie nimel ja meie juhiste alusel. Võime teie andmeid ka statistilistel, analüütilistel ja isikupärastamise eesmärkidel kombineerida, pseudonüümida, anonüümseks muuta ja koondada. Lisateavet leiate rakenduse seadete jaotisest.

Küpsiste andmed

Töötleme teie mobiilseadmest pärit teavet ning kasutame oma teenuste osutamiseks küpsiseid, silte, piksleid või muid taolisi tehnoloogiaid (edaspidi „küpsised”). Küpsiste abil saame tuvastada teie mobiilseadme ning koguda teavet ja isikuandmeid selle teatise kohaselt. Töödeldav teave võib olla järgmine: mobiilseadmete andmed (nagu ainulaadsed identifikaatorid, seansi- ja kasutusandmed, operatsioonisüsteem, mudel, operaator, võrguteave ja IP-aadressid) ning rakenduse teave (nagu rakenduse nimi, versioon, kasutus ja sündmused, külastatud leheküljed ja seansiteave). Võime seda teavet kasutada ka riigipõhise sisu (sh teie kohalikus keeles olev teave) näitamiseks.

Turundusandmed

Kui nõustute oma eelistuste ja veebikäitumise alusel Philipsi toodete, teenuste, ürituste ja kampaaniate kohta reklaamkirju saama, võime turundus- ja reklaamkirju edastada e-kirjaga, telefoni teel ja muid digitaalseid kanaleid (nt mobiilirakendused ja sotsiaalmeedia) kasutades. Selleks, et saaksime teile saata teie eelistustele ja tarbimiskäitumisele vastavaid teavitusi ja pakkuda teile asjakohasemat ja personaalset kogemust, võime teie isikuandmeid analüüsida ja kombineerida. Võite selliste teadete saamisest alati loobuda ja vastava tellimuse tühistada.

Küsitlus- ja uuringuandmed

Võime paluda teil küsitlustele vastata või uuringutes osaleda. Kogutavateks isikuandmeteks on teie vastused, mis võivad puudutada teie arvamust ja kogemust seoses meie teenuste või kolmandate isikute teenuste kasutamisega, ning teave teie iluhoolduse ja karvaeemaldusega seotud harjumuste ja mis tahes muude isiklike terviseteemade kohta. Võime töödelda teie uuringuandmeid koos analüütilise teabega, mida kogume ajal, mil meie rakendust kasutate. Nende andmete abil õpime oma kasutajaid paremini tundma ning täiustame Philipsi iluvaldkonna rakendusi ja teenuseid. Selleks analüüsime ja koondame teie teavet ja vastuseid. Mõned projektid võivad olla ka anonüümsed ning sellisel juhul teie isikuandmeid ei koguta. Uuringuga liitumisel esitatakse teile alati teave selle kohta, kuidas teie andmeid käsitletakse.

Tagasisideandmed

Võime teilt paluda tagasisidet teie Lumea toodete kasutuskogemuse kohta. Mõnikord soovime teie nime ja tagasiside rakenduses teiste kasutajate aitamiseks avaldada, kuid küsime teilt selleks enne luba. Kui me ei ole teisiti öelnud, siis palume teil mitte avaldada delikaatseid isikuandmeid, nagu sotsiaalkindlustusnumber, rassilise või etnilise päritoluga seotud andmed, poliitilised vaated, religioossed, filosoofilised või muud taolised veendumused, terviseandmed, seksuaalelu andmed või seksuaalne sättumus, biomeetrilised ja geneetilised tunnused, kriminaalne taustteave või ametiühingu liikmesus. Võite meilt alati paluda oma tagasiside kustutada.

Klienditoe andmed

Võite edastada meile teavet seoses meie teenuste kasutamisega, sh teie suhtlus Philipsiga, ning selle kohta, kuidas saaksime teile parema klienditoe pakkumiseks ühendust võtta. Käitame ja osutame oma teenuseid, sh klienditoe pakkumine ning meie teenuste täiustamine, parendamine ja kohandamine. Kasutame teie andmeid ka teiega ühendust võtmiseks, kui olete meie poole pöördunud.

Liitandmed

Võime kombineerida teie isikuandmeid, sh konto andmed ja muud teie esitatud andmed, seadme andmed, küpsised, asukohaandmed; Philipsi digitaalsete kanalite, nagu sotsiaalmeedia, veebisaitide, e-posti, rakenduste ja ühendatud toodete kasutamisel kogutavad andmed, IP-aadress, küpsised, seadme andmed, teated, mida klõpsate või puudutate, asukohaandmed ja teie külastatavad veebisaidid. Olenevalt teie valikutest võime analüüsida kombineeritud andmeid, et pakkuda teile teenuseid, näiteks anda teile teavet karvaeemaldustoimingute kohta ning edastada isikupärastatud sisu, sõnumeid ja nõuandeid selle teatise kohaselt. Kasutame neid andmeid, et täiustada rakenduse ja teenuste sisu, funktsionaalsust ja kasutatavust ning töötada välja uusi iluvaldkonna tooteid ja teenuseid.

Hinnangud ja ülevaated

Kui kirjutate rakendusele ülevaate või hindate seda rakenduste poodides, võime töödelda sellist teavet, et vastata teie kommentaaridele ja küsimustele, mõista, mida arvate rakenduse kasutamisest, tutvuda teie üldise arusaamaga rakendusest ja meie tootemargist, ning kasutada neid vihjeid rakenduse täiustamiseks. Me näeme ainult teie rakenduspoe kasutajanime, sisestatud hinnanguid, kommentaare ja muid üksikasju, mida otsustate meiega jagada või avalikult kättesaadavaks teha. Kui te ei nõua meilt seda, ei lingi me seda teavet teie konto mandaadi või mõne muu teie nimel hoitava teabega. Kui vajate kliendituge, võime kasutada teie andmeid teiega ühenduse võtmiseks ja teile klienditoe pakkumiseks selle teatise kohaselt.

Load

Rakendus võib taotleda teie luba juurdepääsuks mobiilseadme salvestusvõimalustele, anduritele või muudele funktsioonidele. Vajame juurdepääsu siis, kui see on hädavajalik teenuste pakkumiseks allkirjeldatud viisil.

  • Kaamera või fotogalerii. Kui laadite meie teenuste kasutamiseks pildid rakendusse, vajab rakendus teie luba. Rakendus vajab luba ka siis, kui soovite skannida oma seadme vöötkoodi oma toote andmete hankimiseks. Vöötkoodi andmeid ei talletata.
  • Kõned. Kui otsustate helistada Philipsi klienditoele rakenduse kaudu, vajab rakendus luba juurdepääsuks teie mobiilseadme helistamisfunktsioonile.
  • Failid. Rakendus vajab juurdepääsu mobiilseadme failidele, et salvestada keelekonfiguratsioone ja muid faile, mida rakenduse töötamiseks on vaja (nt graafika, meediafailid või teised suured programmilised varad). Rakenduse kustutamisel kustutatakse need andmed teie mobiilseadmest.
  • Mikrofon või heli salvestamine. Võite kasutada teatud rakenduse funktsioone või liituda uuringutega, mille puhul rakendus loendab seadme välgatuste arvu helisignaalide põhjal, mida seade vilkumisel esitab. Sellisel juhul vajab rakendus teie luba juurdepääsuks seadme mikrofonile või salvestusfunktsioonidele. Ilma teie selgesõnalise nõusolekuteta ei talleta ega kasuta me ühtki teie helisalvestist. Andmeid töödeldakse ja need jäävad teie mobiilseadmesse.
  • WIFI. Rakendus vajab Interneti-ühenduse loomiseks WIFI-ühendust.   Saate WIFI-ühenduse alati oma mobiilseadme seadetes blokeerida.
     
Teatud juhul võib teie operatsioonisüsteem taotleda lube, mida mobiilseadme tehnilistel põhjustel vajab, kuid mida Philips ei halda ega kasuta. Selliste lubadega seotud andmeid kogume ainult siis, kui see on vajalik teenuste osutamiseks selle teatise kohaselt.

Need load saab alati operatsioonisüsteemi seadetes blokeerida või tühistada.

Teie isikuandmete jagamine teistega

Philips võib teie isikuandmeid avalikustada kolmandatest isikutest teenuseosutajatele, äripartneritele või teistele kolmandatele isikutele kooskõlas selles privaatsusteatises ja/või kohandatavas seaduses sätestatuga.

Sidusettevõtted

Võime jagada teie andmeid teiste Philipsi ettevõtetega, mis kuuluvad Philipsi kontserni. Näiteks võivad mõned Philipsi ettevõtted aidata meil hallata rakenduse taristut või hallata teie päringuid. Teie andmeid töötlevad ainult need isikud, kellele on see tööülesannete täitmiseks hädavajalik.

Teenuseosutajad

Teeme oma teenuste käitamiseks, osutamiseks, täiustamiseks, mõistmiseks, kohandamiseks, tugiteenuse pakkumiseks ja turustamiseks koostööd kolmandatest isikutest teenuseosutajatega. Võime teie isikuandmeid jagada järgmiste teenuseosutajatega.
 
  • IT-, uuringu- ja pilveteenuste osutajad. Need teenusosutajad pakuvad kogu rakenduse kasutamiseks või teenuse osutamiseks vajalikku riistvara, tarkvara, võrgundust, talletus- ja tehinguteenuseid ja/või muud vajalikku tehnoloogiat.
  • Analüütikateenuste osutajad. Need teenuseosutajad tagavad kogu analüüsimiseks ja teenuste osutamiseks vajaliku riistvara, tarkvara, võrguühenduse, talletus- ja tehinguteenused ja/või muu vajaliku tehnoloogia.
     
Philips nõuab teie isikuandmetega seoses oma teenuseosutajatelt Philipsi pakutava andmekaitse tasemega samaväärset andmekaitset. Eeldame, et meie teenuseosutajad töötlevad teie isikuandmeid ainult kooskõlas meie juhistega ja ainult eelpool nimetatud konkreetsel eesmärgil; et neil on ligipääs ainult konkreetse teenuse osutamiseks vajalikele minimaalsetele andmetele ning et nad kaitsevad teie isikuandmete turvalisust.

Muud kolmandad isikud

Philips võib teha koostööd ka kolmandate isikutega, kes töötlevad teie teavet ja isikuandmeid enda eesmärkidel. Lugege hoolega läbi nende privaatsusteatised, kus nad teavitavad teid oma privaatsustavadest, sh sellest, millist tüüpi isikuandmeid nad koguvad ning kuidas nad andmeid kasutavad, töötlevad ja kaitsevad.

Kui Philips jagab teie teavet ja isikuandmeid kolmanda isikuga, kes kasutab teie isikuandmeid oma eesmärgil, teavitab Philips enne teie isikuandmete jagamist teid sellest ja/või küsib teie nõusolekut kooskõlas kohaldatavate seadustega.

Mõnikord müüb Philips ettevõtte või osa ettevõttest teisele ettevõttele. Sellise omandiõiguse üleminekuga võib kaasneda otseselt äritegevusega seotud isikuandmete üleandmine ostvale ettevõttele. Philips võib kõiki teile meie privaatsusteatisest tulenevaid õiguseid ja kohustusi ühinemise, soetamise, restruktureerimise või varade müügiga, või seaduse täitmise või muuga seoses edastada mõnele meie sidusettevõttele, ning me võime teie isikuandmeid edastada kõigile meie sidusettevõtetele, järeltulijast ettevõtetele või uuele omanikule.

Kui seadus seda nõuab või kui see on vajalik meie õiguste kaitsmiseks, võime jagada teie andmeid riigi- ja valitsusasutustega.

Piiriülene edastamine

Teie isikuandmeid võidakse talletada ja töödelda mis tahes riigis, kus meil on selleks vastavad vahendid või kus me kaasame teenuseosutajaid. Teenuste kasutamisel nõustute teabe (kui see on olemas) edastamisega oma asukohariigist väljaspoole jäävatesse riikidesse, mille andmekaitsereeglid võivad teie riigi reeglitest erineda. Teatud juhtudel võib kohtutel, õiguskaitseasutustel, reguleerivatel ametitel või julgeolekuasutustel olla õigus ligi pääseda teie isikuandmetele.

Kui asute Euroopa Majanduspiirkonnas (EMP), võib teie isikuandmeid edastada sidusettevõtetele või teenuseosutajatele EMP-välistes riikides, millele Euroopa Komisjon on andnud heakskiidu EMP standardite kohaselt piisaval tasemel andmekaitse pakkumise eest (terviklik loend asjaomastest riikides on kättesaadav siin).

Oleme teie isikuandmete kaitsmiseks seoses andmete edastamisega EMP-s asuvast riigist riiki, milles pakutava andmekaitse taset Euroopa Komisjon piisavaks ei pea (nt Ameerika Ühendriigid), võtnud kasutusele asjaomased meetmed, nagu meie ühised siduvad eeskirjad seoses kliendi, tarnija ja äripartneri andmetega ja/või Euroopa Komisjoni vastu võetud lepingu tüüptingimused. Nende meetmete dokumendi leiate ülalolevalt lingilt. Samuti võite meiega ühendust võtta siin.

Kui kaua me teie andmeid talletame?
Säilitame teie isikuandmeid nii kaua, kui see on vajalik või lubatud, arvestades vastavate andmete kogumise eesmärki (eesmärke). Talletamise perioodi määramiseks kasutatavad kriteeriumid hõlmavad järgmist: (i) periood, mille jooksul te rakendust ja teenuseid kasutate; (ii) võimalik seaduslik kohustus, mida peame täitma; või (iii) olukord, mille puhul talletamine on meie juriidilist staatust arvestades soovitatav (näiteks arvestades kohalduvat hagi aegumist, kohtuvaidlusi või regulatiivseid kontrolle).

Teie valikud ja õigused

Kui soovite esitada taotluse oma varem esitatud isikuandmetele juurdepääsemiseks, andmete parandamiseks, kustutamiseks, neile juurdepääsu piiramiseks või nende töötlemisest keeldumiseks, või kui soovite esitada taotluse oma isikuandmetest elektroonilise koopia saamiseks selle teisele ettevõttele edastamise eesmärgil (eeldusel, et andmete ülekandmise õigus on teile kohaldatava seaduse alusel kehtiv), võtke meiega ühendust siin. Vastame teie taotlusele kooskõlas kohaldatava seadusega.

Oma taotluses nimetage, millistele isikuandmetele soovite ligipääsu; milliseid andmeid soovite parandada, kustutada; milliste andmete töötlemist piirata või keelata. Teie kaitsmiseks võime töödelda ainult taotlusi, mis käsitlevad teie isikuandmeid seoses teie konto, e-posti aadressi või teiste konto andmetega, mida kasutate meile taotluse saatmiseks, ning enne taotluse töötlemist võib osutuda vajalikuks teie isiku tuvastamine. Proovime teie taotlusele vastata nii ruttu, kui praktiliselt võimalik.

Kui peame teenuste osutamiseks teie andmeid oma tingimuste kohaselt töötlema, ei pruugi me saada neid teenuseid pakkuda, kui me teie andmeid ei töötle. Kui töötleme andmeid oma õigustatud huvide alusel, siis tagame, et andmete töötlemine ei kaalu üles teie eraelu puutumatuse õigusi ja huve. Kui töötleme andmeid teie nõusoleku alusel, saate oma nõusolekust alati loobuda, ilma et see mõjutaks töötlemise seaduslikkust nõusolekust loobumise eelsel ajal.

Kui kasutate mõnda oma valikuvabadust või õigust (või kõiki neid), ei pruugi teatud teenused teile, kas tervenisti või osaliselt kättesaadavad olla.

Meie kaitseme teie isikuandmeid

Oleme pühendunud teie Philipsile usaldatud andmete kaitsmisele tahtmatu või volitamata muutmise, kaotsimineku, väärkasutuse, avalikustamise või ligipääsu eest. Philips kasutab teie andmete kaitsmisele kaasaaitamiseks erinevaid turvasüsteeme, võtab tehnilisi ja organisatoorseid meetmeid. Sel eesmärgil kasutame muuhulgas ka ligipääsukontrolli, tulemüüre ja turvaprotokolle.

Eriteave lapsevanematele

Kuna teenused ei ole kohaldatava seadusandluse kohaselt lastele suunatud, on Philipsi eesmärk seadust täita seoses nõudega saada vanema või eestkostja luba enne lastelt isikuandmete kogumist, nende kasutamist või avalikustamist. Meie eesmärk on kaitsta laste privaatsust ning julgustame vanemaid ja eestkostjaid laste veebitegevuste ja huvidega kursis olema.

Kui vanem või eestkostja saab teada, et tema laps on ilma nende nõusolekuta meile oma isikuandmed edastanud, tuleb võtta meiega ühendust siin. Kui saame teada, et laps on meile isikuandmed edastanud, kustutame tema andmed oma failidest.

Privaatsusteate muudatused

Meie teenused võivad aeg-ajalt ette teatamata muutuda. Seepärast jätame endale õiguse seda privaatsusteatist aeg-ajalt muuta või värskendada. Privaatsusteatise värskendamise korral värskendame ka privaatsusteatise alguses toodud kuupäeva. Julgustame teid privaatsusteatise värskeimat versiooni regulaarselt läbi vaatama.

Uus privaatsusteatis jõustub avaldamise hetkel. Kui te ei
nõustu muudetud teatisega, peaksite kas muutma oma eelistusi või kaaluma
rakenduse kasutamise lõpetamist. Kui pärast nende muudatuste jõustumist jätkate
endiselt meie teenuste kasutamist, siis kinnitate, et olete muudetud
privaatsusteatise uuendustega kursis.

Võtke meiega ühendust

Kui teil on küsimusi selle privaatsusteatise kohta või selle kohta, kuidas Philips teie isikuandmeid kasutab, siis võtke meiega ühendust (sh meie andmekaitseametniku ja/või esindajaga) siin. Teil on ka õigus oma riigi või piirkonna järelevalveasutusele kaebus esitada

Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V.
High Tech Campus 5, 5656 AE,
Eindhoven, Madalmaad

