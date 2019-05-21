Meet Philips at the World-Leading Course in Interventional Cardiovascular Medicine
Meet Philips at the World-Leading Course in Interventional Cardiovascular Medicine
At Philips, we are committed to helping you identify opportunities to enable better collaboration and workflows across your enterprise, with the goal of improving patient outcomes at lower costs. To get there, providers need data that spans the patient’s full
By partnering with clinicians, we can make a difference in minimally invasive treatment. Our purpose is to deliver seamless solutions, engineered to help you decide, guide, treat and then confirm the right
From precise diagnosis to minimally invasive interventions to health information management, our cardiovascular solutions are designed to help you deliver the right care in the right amount of time by seamlessly connecting people, data and technology.
There’s no limit to what we can do together. Because today health knows no bounds, and neither should healthcare.
There’s always a way to make life better.
Discover our latest innovations in cardiovascular care on Philips virtual booth, attend live demos, watch panel discussions and interviews on topics of interest.
Date: 27 June | Time: 08:15 - 09:00 Ultra low contrast: new skills and technologies for next frontier in PCI
• Importance of minimal use of contrast and which technologies can support that Dr. Goran Stankovic
• Role of imaging and co-reg in patients with kidney insufficiency Dr. Dariusz Dudek
• New developments in angiographic techniques and Co-reg Dr. Javier Escaned
• Co-Reg in MVD PCI, including LMS bifurcation Dr. Billal Patel
• Discussion and Take-Home messages
Date: 26 June | Time: 17:00 - 21:00 Interview: Join us to learn on 2yr pooled deferred data from Define flair and Swedeheart
Interviewer: Davide Capodanno
Presenter: Javier Escaned
Sing up and register here
IntraSight
Introducing the all-new Philips IntraSight applications platform where imaging, physiology, co-registration and software come together to facilitate optimal patient care. IntraSight is a smart interventional platform that is simple to use and seamlessly integrates into any cath lab.
Click to read more
Azurion with FlexArm
FlexArm ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. With the FlexArm stand you have a highly cost-effective environment ready for the procedures of the future. The advanced suite that works around you.
Click to read more
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
What's trending
Press inquiries:
For EuroPCR, Press Inquiries, please contact
Fabienne van der Feer
fabienne.van.der.feer@philips.com
Twitter: @FC_Feer
News
@PhilipsLiveFrom