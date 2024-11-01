Helium-free MR operations are the new reality in MR. After the launch of the Ingenia Ambition MR scanner with BlueSeal, industry's first and only 1.5T fully sealed magnet, we are focusing on expanding this breakthrough technology to our entire portfolio, supporting uninterrupted MR operations and providing clinicians with high diagnostic quality to make the right decisions in every defining moment.
A new portfolio of MR solutions delivering speed, comfort and confidence, all with the aim to help improve patient care.
MRCAT Brain
MRCAT Pelvis
MRCAT Prostate + Auto-Contouring
MR-linac simulation package
MR-OR
Discover unique MRI technologies that increase radiology productivity, while delivering exceptional imaging quality and patient experience.
Deliver quality care while reducing environmental impact
Deliver quality care while reducing environmental impact
Expand your MRI capabilities and bring state-of-the-art performance to your system.
All the benefits, without the cost and hassle of installing a completely new system.Learn more
A future-focused business model provides access to all up-to-date software on a continuous basis.Learn more
Discover how Philips can help you select the right MRI coils that suit your imaging needs. Learn more about our different MRI coils.Learn more
Ergonomic workflow solution for patient preparation & transportationLearn more
Leverage best practices from other users to get the most out of your system.
Leverage best practices from other users to get the most out of your system.
**Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants bystrictly following the Instructions For Use. 1. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet. 2. Helium-free operations. 7 liters of helium is permanently enclosed in the cryogenic circuit.
**Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants bystrictly following the Instructions For Use.
1. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.
2. Helium-free operations. 7 liters of helium is permanently enclosed in the cryogenic circuit.
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Veebilehel esitatud teave on mõeldud ainult isikutele, kes kasutavad meditsiiniseadmeid oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuses, sealhulgas tervishoiutöötajatele, tervishoiuteenuse osutajate esindajatele ning meditsiiniseadmetega oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuse raames kauplevatele isikutele. Veebilehel esitatud teave ei ole mõeldud meditsiiniliste nõuannete, ravijuhiste ega mistahes muude tervishoiualaste soovituste või suuniste andmiseks.
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