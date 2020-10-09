Virtual experience
6-9 October 2020
Breakthroughs that enhance confidence and precision in spinal surgery
All our innovations are developed in partnership with physicians, placing patient care and clinical excellence at their heart. It is our contact with surgeons, at meetings such as EUROSPINE, that drive our innovation forward. In these distanced times, we value that virtual contact all the more.
It is therefore our pleasure to show you the next generation of Philips Spine suite as well as other innovations within our fixed and mobile imaging platforms at the Virtual EUROSPINE 2020 congress.
At this year’s EUROSPINE, we announce the latest clinical findings of our exciting breakthrough technology Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation2. Hear directly from physicians working with it.
We look forward to hosting you at one of our sessions, and hope that your time at the Virtual EUROSPINE 2020 congress gives you the insights you need to drive your clinical practice forward.
In this expert session, Dr. P. Scarone, from the University of Southern Switzerland, Lugano will share his experiences on Surgical workflow of minimally invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion using augmented reality surgical navigation.
Dr. Scarone will talk about the benefits of this new navigation solution in his Hybrid operating room.
Save to calendar
Thursday October 8
Dr. A. Elmi-Terander MD PhD at Karolinska University Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden
Will share the findings of using Frameless Patient tracking with Augmented Reality surgical navigation in spine surgery
Scientific session: Adult deformity (whole spine), new techniques, complications, number 53
Save to calendar
Thursday October 8
Prof. Dr. Y. P. Charles at Departments of Spine Surgery and Interventional Radiology, University of Strasbourg, France
Will talk about the clinical results for minimally Invasive transformational lumbar interbody fusion using Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation for percutaneous pedicle screw placement.
Quick Fire presentation QF72
|
|
Tuesday 13 October
|
Wednesday 14 October
|
Thursday 15 October
|
Friday 16 October
|
09:00-10:00
|
10:00-11:00
|
11:00-12:00
|
13:00-14:00
|
14:00-15:00
|
15:00-16:00
|
16:00-17:00
|
19:00-20:00
|
Create a Hybrid OR that provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams with the Azurion 7 and the next generation 20” Flat Detector, combined with the ceiling-mounted FlexArm option. You get a highly cost-effective environment that is ready for the procedures of the future.
Watch the video to see how FlexArm can help you avoid moving the table during pre- operative imaging and spine surgery.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand