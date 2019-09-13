Gradient enhancements have a substantial impact on myelin imaging



For Dr. Kolind, the Elition excels in advanced neuroimaging for two main reasons. “It's image quality and access to so many different imaging parameters. We’re involved in several multi-center studies, and we can always easily identify the images that came from our Elition scanner, because they are just so beautiful – even though it seems like we’ve set our parameters similarly to other study participants. And as a physicist, being able to do many things, for instance to push resolution and save time, is really helpful.”



According to Dr. MacKay, MWI images benefit from Elition’s high quality gradients. “We need good gradients because we want to be able to do multi-echo sequences that have short TE times.”



Dr. Rauscher says, “With better gradients we can use a shorter echo spacing on the spin echo, so we get better sampling of the rapidly decaying myelin signal, which typically has T2 of around 10-20 milliseconds at 3 Tesla. If we can reduce echo spacing from about 8 to 5-6 milliseconds, we get a much better sampling of the short decay component and increase our SNR, which is a big advantage. The same is true for multi-echo gradient echo which we use for susceptibility mapping and for mapping venous vessels in MS.” In practice, Ingenia Elition allows the team to do things now that were not possible before: “There are some scans that we didn’t do before, because the scans were taking too long. With Elition we can combine scans that would have been prohibitively long on the old scanner.