The Image Management System Viewer is your gateway to manage, review and analyze digitized slides. This next generation software is easy to use and includes tools for daily caseload management, navigating through cases and images, and collaborating with colleagues. Access to whole slide images (WSI) in the intuitive, feature rich viewer, enables a streamlined and accessible diagnostic workflow.
Interoperability with your LIS means cases are automatically dispatched to the correct specialist, helping your lab save time over analog methods of case organization and distribution.
Our dedicated slide viewer allows pathologist to easily navigate tissue. The viewer includes a rich set of tools for making annotations and accurate measurements which creates a gallery of highlighted tissue features that you can return to with a click of a button. Slides can also be tagged for follow up in secondary workflows such as tumor board or panel discussions.
Real-time collaboration
Connect with your colleagues anywhere in the world with our real-time collaboration tool. This allows you to share your slide viewing with any number of colleagues simultaneously, in a manner that mimics a multi-headed microscope. Participants share control of the screen including annotation and measurement tools, allowing attendees to collaboratively analyze the case.
Find all case information in one place
Case details are presented with a digital slide tray, case related documents and grossing images, and any case specific notes which have been recorded. The digital slide tray organizes the slides in a manner similar to an analog slide tray. This overview of slides can indicate which slides have been viewed, annotated, and if additional slides have been ordered.
Manage your day effectively
Our software helps you organize, review, manage, and present digital cases with ease, facilitating organized personal worklists that visually indicate the workload.
All your cases are arranged and sorted according to your preference. You can easily distinguish cases by their case status and case related information such as patient name, number of slides per case, and tissue type. Search and filter functionality helps you find the right case quickly.
Specifications
Minimum requirements of client computer to run the IMS Viewer Software
The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is an automated digital pathology image creation, management and analysis system comprising of an ultra-fast pathology slide scanner, an image management system and clinical display; and including advanced tools
*Only required when client computer is rendering images.
**Chrome is required for client computer rendering of images
