DoseWise Portal (DWP) was initially released in 2015 to provide a radiation dose monitoring solution. During the evolution of our solutions strategy, we routinely examine the technology and effectiveness of each solution in our portfolio. In the case of DoseWise Portal, Philips determined the best course of action for our customers would be to discontinue new sales of DoseWise Portal.
Our goal is to help our customers achieve the Quadruple Aim of improved patient experience, better health outcomes, improved staff experience, and lower cost of care. In pursuit of that goal, we must occasionally make product lifecycle management decisions, which enable us to best leverage our capabilities to deliver relevant and valuable solutions to our customers.
Please contact your local Philips service representative for specific information about DoseWise Portal.
DoseWise Portal (DWP) was initially released in 2015 to provide a radiation dose monitoring solution.
During the evolution of our solutions strategy, we routinely examine the technology and effectiveness of each solution in our portfolio. In the case of DoseWise Portal, Philips determined the best course of action for our customers would be to discontinue new sales of DoseWise Portal.
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Veebilehel esitatud teave on mõeldud ainult isikutele, kes kasutavad meditsiiniseadmeid oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuses, sealhulgas tervishoiutöötajatele, tervishoiuteenuse osutajate esindajatele ning meditsiiniseadmetega oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuse raames kauplevatele isikutele. Veebilehel esitatud teave ei ole mõeldud meditsiiniliste nõuannete, ravijuhiste ega mistahes muude tervishoiualaste soovituste või suuniste andmiseks.
Kas olete isik, kes vastab ülaltoodud kriteeriumidele?