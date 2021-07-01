As the healthcare sector undergoes rapid change, intensified and accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is increasingly turning to operations to increase its overall efficiencies. According to Eugene Litvak, PhD, of the Institute for Healthcare Optimization at the Boston University Health Policy Institute, “Operating systems have a huge impact on work climate, staffing, financial results, etc., and yet we are trying to change our healthcare delivery system without changing its core operations.”

Litvak goes on to say, “The cost of healthcare delivery is inflated because we do not appropriately apply operations management methodologies.” It’s a compelling observation. Reports indicate that a fifth of healthcare spending gets wasted with administrative complexity accounting for the most – up to $265.5 billion annually – in the United States.1

Fortunately, quality improvement theory links high-quality care with financial performance and waste reduction.2 The opportunity, as we see it, is to employ operational management principles and develop a methodology that speaks directly to the nature of healthcare operations.