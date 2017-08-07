TootedTugi

10% allahindlust esimesel tellimusel

30-päevane tagastusõigus

Tarne 3-4 tööpäeva jooksul

E-pood

Kõik seeriad

  • SH70 asemel kasutatakse SH71
  • SH70 asemel kasutatakse SH71
  • SH70 asemel kasutatakse SH71
  • SH70 asemel kasutatakse SH71
  • SH70 asemel kasutatakse SH71
  • SH70 asemel kasutatakse SH71
  • SH70 asemel kasutatakse SH71
  • SH70 asemel kasutatakse SH71
  • SH70 asemel kasutatakse SH71
  • SH70 asemel kasutatakse SH71

Tootmine lõpetatud

Raseerimispead

SH70/50

3.4
| (24) Auhinnad
SH70 asemel kasutatakse SH71
Kahe aasta jooksul lõikavad raseerimispead teie näolt 9 miljonit karva. Vahetage raseerimispead välja, et tagada taas 100% jõudlus. Ühildub seeria 7000 pardlitega.
Kuva kõik eelised

Parimate tulemuste saavutamiseks vahetage raseerimispäid iga kahe aasta järel.

SH70 asemel kasutatakse SH71

  • Ei ole enam turul

  • Ostke hoopis SH71

Asenduspead pardlite seeriale 7000

Asenduspead pardlite seeriale 7000

SH70 asenduspead ühilduvad pardlite seeriaga 7000 (S7xxx) ja pardliga Star Wars SW7700.

GentleTracki terad tagavad nahalähedase ja õrna raseerimise

GentleTracki terad tagavad nahalähedase ja õrna raseerimise

Uue disainiga terad lõikavad karvu mugavalt ja kõige optimaalsemas lõikeasendis, vähendades nii sikutamisest ja tõmbamisest tingitud ärritust.

Super Lift & Cutiga pardel mõnusalt nahalähedaseks raseerimiseks

Super Lift & Cutiga pardel mõnusalt nahalähedaseks raseerimiseks

Pardli sisseehitatud kaksikterade süsteem tõstab nahalähedasemaks raseerimiseks karvad üles.

Tehnilised andmed

Saage selle toote kohta tuge

Vaadake KKK-sid, kasutusjuhendeid, ohutusteavet ja nõuandeid

Arvustused

Neid arvustusi haldab Bazaarvoice ja need vastavad Bazaarvoice’i autentimise poliitikale, mida toetab pettusevastane tehnoloogia ja inimeste tehtav analüüs. Üksikasjad on leitavad aadressil
Kliendi arvamused toodete ja tärnihinnangute kujul on kasulikud kõigile. Need aitavad teil tootest rohkem teada saada ja teha ostuotsuse. Iga klient, kes on toote ostnud veebist või poest, saab jätta arvustuse

3.4

5-st

24

Auhinnad

07/08/2017

Polska

Polska

Super

To moja druga golarka firmy Philips Jest super polecam

Jah, soovitan seda toodet

See arvustus tehti tootele SH70/50 Głowice golące

Jah, soovitan seda toodet

See arvustus tehti tootele SH70/50 Głowice golące

07/08/2017

Polska

Polska

Super

To moja druga golarka firmy Philips Jest super polecam

Jah, soovitan seda toodet

See arvustus tehti tootele SH70/50 Głowice golące

Jah, soovitan seda toodet

See arvustus tehti tootele SH70/50 Głowice golące

20/12/2015

Polska

Polska

Ten produkt jest doskonały

Jeśli chodzi o opinie to jak człowiek mógł tyle lat żyć bez takiego sprzętu ,polecam super sprawa .

Jah, soovitan seda toodet

See arvustus tehti tootele SH70/50 Głowice golące

Jah, soovitan seda toodet

See arvustus tehti tootele SH70/50 Głowice golące

Telli meie uudiskiri, et saada infot meie eksklusiivsete kampaaniate kohta

  • Liikmetele eksklusiivsed pakkumised.
  • Varajane juurdepääs müügile.
  • Näpunäiteid tervislike eluviiside kohta.

Sooviksin saada reklaamkirju- vastavalt oma eelistustele ja tarbimiskäitumisele- Philipsi toodete, teenuste, ürituste ja kampaaniate kohta. Saan igal ajal hõlpsasti loobuda.

  • Liikmetele eksklusiivsed pakkumised.
  • Varajane juurdepääs müügile.
  • Näpunäiteid tervislike eluviiside kohta.