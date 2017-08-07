30-päevane tagastusõigus
Tarne 3-4 tööpäeva jooksul
Tootmine lõpetatud
SH70/50
Ei ole enam turul
Ostke hoopis SH71
SH70 asenduspead ühilduvad pardlite seeriaga 7000 (S7xxx) ja pardliga Star Wars SW7700.
Uue disainiga terad lõikavad karvu mugavalt ja kõige optimaalsemas lõikeasendis, vähendades nii sikutamisest ja tõmbamisest tingitud ärritust.
Pardli sisseehitatud kaksikterade süsteem tõstab nahalähedasemaks raseerimiseks karvad üles.
3.4
5-st
24
Auhinnad
Wojtek72
07/08/2017
Polska
Super
To moja druga golarka firmy Philips Jest super polecam
Jah, soovitan seda toodet
See arvustus tehti tootele SH70/50 Głowice golące
Jah, soovitan seda toodet
See arvustus tehti tootele SH70/50 Głowice golące
KrzysztofG1900
07/08/2017
Polska
Super
To moja druga golarka firmy Philips Jest super polecam
Jah, soovitan seda toodet
See arvustus tehti tootele SH70/50 Głowice golące
Jah, soovitan seda toodet
See arvustus tehti tootele SH70/50 Głowice golące
grzechu1000
20/12/2015
Polska
Ten produkt jest doskonały
Jeśli chodzi o opinie to jak człowiek mógł tyle lat żyć bez takiego sprzętu ,polecam super sprawa .
Jah, soovitan seda toodet
See arvustus tehti tootele SH70/50 Głowice golące
Jah, soovitan seda toodet
See arvustus tehti tootele SH70/50 Głowice golące