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Hybrid OR Imaging Solutions

An advanced procedural space for open and minimally invasive procedure

 

In the Hybrid OR we offer market-leading 2D and 3D image guidance, stringent infection control and X-ray dose management, allowing clinical teams to leverage clinical capabilities easily and intuitively. The various Clinical suites offer a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies, devices and services across surgical specialties, including cardiac, vascular, lung, neuro and spine procedures. Gain full freedom for multidisciplinary teams to work in their preferred positions with the unique ceiling-mounted FlexArm and gantry options.

Azurion FlexArm Hybrid for multidisciplinary teams

Flexibility in your Hybrid OR. An innovative suite everyone wants to work in

Gain full freedom for multidisciplinary teams to work in their preferred positions with unique ceiling-mounted gantry options. Tableside control and one-touch case set-up with ProcedureCards increase efficiency. Access the patient at any location from head to toe, and easily move the imaging system away from the table. The intuitive user interface offers simplicity and control. Both the Azurionand the FlexArm2 excel at user friendliness, with System Usability Scale scores of 89 and 92.

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Featured products

  •  
    Azurion 7 M20 with FlexArm

    Azurion 7 M20 with FlexArm  

    The Philips Azurion with FlexArm is designed to give you more freedom in your interventional and surgical environment. Its flexible ceiling-mounted design adapts to your workflow, supporting a wide variety of room layouts and procedures within a single suite. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.

    NCVD207
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  •  
    ClarityIQ

    ClarityIQ  

    ClarityIQ, available on Azurion systems, uses real-time image processing algorithms and computer technology to optimize image quality.

    NCVD069
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  •  
    Philips &amp; Getinge

    Philips & Getinge  

    Where more complex minimally invasive procedures are done by surgeons, a Hybrid OR becomes essential. It provides you with the flexibility to perform both open and minimally invasive procedures in one room. Philips Hybrid OR combines advanced image-guided therapy with Getinge’s OR solutions including the operating table, ceiling equipment, laminar airflow, anesthesia, and more, to enable minimally invasive and open procedures in one space. Together, these solutions create a complete ecosystem that empowers your team, optimizes workflows, and delivers better patient outcomes.

    NOCTN366
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Azurion with Flexarm

One operating room for all your procedures

The multi-purpose hybrid OR brings all clinical areas together. Set up procedure based workflows and broaden lab utilization, with the Philips Azurion 7 M20 FlexArm configuration. Benefit from reduced table repositioning, easy radial access, improved ergonomics and intelligent motion control so you can easily approach a patient during treatment.

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Related procedures

  • Spine surgery
    Spine surgery

    Solutions for Spine procedures that offer advanced real-time image guidance with exceptional workflow flexibility for the hybrid OR, that enables you to perform fast, accurate, and simplified procedures. Offered by Philips image-guided therapy.

  • Cardiac surgery in the Hybrid OR
    Cardiac surgery in the Hybrid OR

    Our leading imaging systems, advanced clinical tools and devices enable surgeons as they decide, guide, treat, and confirm results.

  • Neurosurgery in the Hybrid OR
    Neurosurgery in the Hybrid OR

    Our leading imaging systems, advanced clinical tools and devices enable surgeons as they decide, guide, treat, and confirm results.

  • Vascular surgery in the Hybrid OR
    Vascular surgery in the Hybrid OR

    Solutions for vascular surgery with our leading imaging systems, advanced clinical tools, and vascular devices. Offered by Philips image-guided therapy.

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Footnotes
 

1. Azurion simulation study, 4522 991 28911 * JUL 2017. Study results were evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent usability engineering consultancy and user interface design company.

 

2. FlexArm simulation study, 4522 991 40161 * JAN 2019. Study results were evaluated and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent usability engineering consultancy and user interface design company.

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