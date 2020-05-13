An advanced procedural space for open and minimally invasive procedure



In the Hybrid OR we offer market-leading 2D and 3D image guidance, stringent infection control and X-ray dose management, allowing clinical teams to leverage clinical capabilities easily and intuitively. The various Clinical suites offer a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies, devices and services across surgical specialties, including cardiac, vascular, lung, neuro and spine procedures. Gain full freedom for multidisciplinary teams to work in their preferred positions with the unique ceiling-mounted FlexArm and gantry options.