Koduleht
Philips – Avalehele liikumiseks klõpsake siia

Otsisõnad

Ventures
A healthcare provider studies test results on a computer screen

mai 02, 2019

Reinventing medical trainings for staff

Estimated reading time: 1 minute

Share on social media

  • https://www.philips.ee/healthcare/innovation/philips-ventures/news/reinventing-medical-trainings-for-staff Link on kopeeritud

Contact

Lara Koole

Lara Koole

Partner, Venture Investments

‹ See all news

Philips partner LeQuest develops next-generation educational solutions

 

To take advantage of the newest breakthroughs in medical technology, medical staff need the training to use them effectively. Philips and other backers recently invested €7 million into the innovative company LeQuest, based in Rotterdam, which provides trainings in an innovative way.

 

LeQuest works with medical technology manufacturers — including Philips — and then develops simulation-based educational solutions. They focus on high-risk medical technology in hospitals and more specifically in operating rooms, ICUs and radiology departments.

 

LeQuest’s ultimate goals are to improve the quality in healthcare, increase medical technology efficiency and reduce adverse events. Over the last few years, LeQuest experienced a strong demand for its services from hospitals as well as manufacturers, and it has active users in more than 15 countries in Europe, North America and South America.

Read more

Related insights

Want to become a start-up partner with Philips Ventures?

Contact us

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*

*
*
*
 

What does this mean?
Changing healthcare

Together, we’re changing healthcare

Philips Ventures champions innovative start-ups with breakthrough solutions.
Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand