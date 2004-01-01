Spectral CT 7500

Assess coronaries and myocardium in one exam

Assess coronaries and myocardium in one exam, because of 8 cm coverage. Enhance visualization of stents, highly calcified vessels and the coronaries to assess coronary artery disease. Fast spectral results help characterize myocardial tissue viability, with full coverage with spectral. Spectral cardiac scans can avoid the need for invasive and expensive cath lab procedures for appropriate patients. Comprehensive cardiac evaluations can be done in under 15 minutes, including perfusion and delayed enhancement studies, all without increased radiation dose.