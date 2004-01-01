By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
NanoPanel Precise XD 4 cm detector designed for AI
NanoPanel Precise XD 4 cm detector designed for AI
You only get one chance in trauma. Patients often arrive at the emergency department in their most vulnerable state. They may be in pain, unstable or unable to cooperate. You need answers fast. The NanoPanel Precise XD 4 cm detector is a next-generation detector designed for fast AI reconstruction. It provides the fine detail needed in exams such as MSK, inner ear and thorax. Now you can scan complex cases, including pediatric and obesity, without compromising image quality or dose. Rembra is ready for everything from ED and trauma to oncology, stroke, interventional and cardiac.
85 cm bore--largest in its class for patient access, comfort
85 cm bore--largest in its class for patient access, comfort
The 85 cm bore, which is the largest in its class, is designed to enhance the experience for patients and staff. With 46 cm between the gantry and table, the system allows for easy patient access. Rembra doesn’t force you to choose between image quality and dose, or between productivity and patient comfort. Today’s imaging environment brings rising volumes and increasing complexity. Built for the intense demands of trauma care, Rembra offers speed, access and accuracy for excellent image quality at low dose, with fast, adaptable workflow for everything from routine exams to critical cases.
Precise Image [2] reconstruction supports fast decisions
Precise Image [2] reconstruction supports fast decisions
Experience fast AI reconstruction with Precise Image [2] reconstruction. Simultaneously achieve 60% improved low contrast detectability, 85% lower noise and 80% lower radiation dose [3]. Image trauma to cardiac and everything in between with advanced cardiac imaging that supports diagnosis in challenging patients with high heart rates. Reconstruction speed up to 106 IPS and 0-click post-processing help teams keep up with imaging demand with quick arrival of first images to PACS so radiologists don’t have to wait. See ultra-fast scan time and reconstruction for trauma cases.
AI-enabled CT Smart Workflow and Trauma Suite applications
AI-enabled CT Smart Workflow and Trauma Suite applications
AI-enabled workflow keeps exams fast and consistent with high throughput and accelerated reconstruction. The Trauma Suite speeds workflow, with Precise Rib [4] for fast results when assessing rib fractures in critical patients. Precise Spine automatically labels the vertebrae and creates an axial series of images, saving time. Precise Brain Generates a symmetrical brain batch to speed image prep time. In addition, Precise Intervention streamlines interventional procedures, reducing procedure time by up to 16% [5]. OnPlan patient-side gantry controls can make 7 more exams/day possible [6].
Designed to last up to 20 years with the right steps [7]
Designed to last up to 20 years with the right steps [7]
Rembra is built differently from the start and is designed to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. This, along with future-ready hardware and AI-enabled software upgrades, helps you maximize lifetime value and reduce total cost of ownership. Our industry-first Tube for Life guarantee means that We believe so strongly in the reliability of the vMRC tube that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips[8]. Technology Maximizer upgrade service improves your system’s clinical capabilities, performance and security by keeping technology up to date.
AI-enabled remote services with 99% uptime guarantee [9]
AI-enabled remote services with 99% uptime guarantee [9]
AI-enabled Remote Services means Philips is able to offer up to 99% system uptime guarantee [9]. We do this through remote monitoring and serviceability (depending on the service agreement selected, we secure uptime of your valuable equipment). We’re constantly watching out for your system: 19% of all cases are detected proactively by the Philips CT remote team before the customer team notices the problem [10]. In fact, 83% of all customer cases received remote support [11]. Approximately 85% of cases are fixed right the first time around [11].
In clinical practice, the use of Precise Image may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size and anatomical location. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Dose reduction assessments were performed using reference body protocols with 1.0 mm slices at the “Smoother” setting, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT189, The Phantom Laboratory) assessing the 10 mm pin and compared to filtered back projection. A range is seen across the 4 pins, using a channelized hoteling observer tool, that includes lower image noise by 85% and improved low-contrast detectability from 0% to 60% at 50% to 80% dose reduction. NPS curve shift is used to evaluate image appearance, as measured on a 20 cm water phantom in the center 50 mm x 50 mm region of interest, with an average shift of 6% or less.
Chacko C. Precise Intervention Clinical Review Report for Loong. Philips Doc ID: D000874955. 2021.
Workflow improvement reported by users. Based on a third-party survey of 145 users across eight countries. Quantitative Report 2020 Incisive CT. The MarketTech Group. November, 2020. Actual results in other cases may vary.
Applicable with required maintenance and commercial upgrades.
Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details.
Actual service experience may vary depending on contract type, system configuration, geographical location and external factors such as parts availability. Performance guarantees, including uptime, are subject to the terms and conditions of individual service agreements.
Service data is based on Philips internal records for CT systems under service contract from January to December 2024.
Service data is based on Philips internal records for CT Brilliance Air, iCT, Ingenuity, Incisive and Spectral CT systems under service contract from January to December 2024.
