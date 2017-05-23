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FitLife

Total face mask

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FitLife is the Philips Respironics tube-in-front total face mask with a large surface area designed to offer an open field of view and minimize contact against the cheeks and nose.

Contact & support
Features
Alternative mask style
Alternative mask style

Alternative mask style

FitLife is designed to seal around the perimeter of the face, offering an alternative mask style to conventional full face or nasal cushion designs.

Alternative mask style

Alternative mask style
FitLife is designed to seal around the perimeter of the face, offering an alternative mask style to conventional full face or nasal cushion designs.

Alternative mask style

FitLife is designed to seal around the perimeter of the face, offering an alternative mask style to conventional full face or nasal cushion designs.
Click here for more information
Alternative mask style
Alternative mask style

Alternative mask style

FitLife is designed to seal around the perimeter of the face, offering an alternative mask style to conventional full face or nasal cushion designs.
Personalized fit
Personalized fit

Personalized fit

FitLife offers three mask sizes (Small, Large, Extra Large) and adjustable headgear to find a more personalized fit.

Personalized fit

Personalized fit
FitLife offers three mask sizes (Small, Large, Extra Large) and adjustable headgear to find a more personalized fit.

Personalized fit

FitLife offers three mask sizes (Small, Large, Extra Large) and adjustable headgear to find a more personalized fit.
Click here for more information
Personalized fit
Personalized fit

Personalized fit

FitLife offers three mask sizes (Small, Large, Extra Large) and adjustable headgear to find a more personalized fit.
Breathe through mouth while sleeping*
Breathe through mouth while sleeping*

Breathe through mouth while sleeping*

FitLife is a great option for people who breathe through their mouth while sleeping.*

Breathe through mouth while sleeping*

Breathe through mouth while sleeping*
FitLife is a great option for people who breathe through their mouth while sleeping.*

Breathe through mouth while sleeping*

FitLife is a great option for people who breathe through their mouth while sleeping.*
Click here for more information
Breathe through mouth while sleeping*
Breathe through mouth while sleeping*

Breathe through mouth while sleeping*

FitLife is a great option for people who breathe through their mouth while sleeping.*
Non-magnetic
Non-magnetic

Non-magnetic

FitLife features non-magnetic clips designed to help you take your mask on and off as needed.

Non-magnetic

Non-magnetic
FitLife features non-magnetic clips designed to help you take your mask on and off as needed.

Non-magnetic

FitLife features non-magnetic clips designed to help you take your mask on and off as needed.
Click here for more information
Non-magnetic
Non-magnetic

Non-magnetic

FitLife features non-magnetic clips designed to help you take your mask on and off as needed.
  • Alternative mask style
  • Personalized fit
  • Breathe through mouth while sleeping*
  • Non-magnetic
See all features
Alternative mask style
Alternative mask style

Alternative mask style

FitLife is designed to seal around the perimeter of the face, offering an alternative mask style to conventional full face or nasal cushion designs.

Alternative mask style

Alternative mask style
FitLife is designed to seal around the perimeter of the face, offering an alternative mask style to conventional full face or nasal cushion designs.

Alternative mask style

FitLife is designed to seal around the perimeter of the face, offering an alternative mask style to conventional full face or nasal cushion designs.
Click here for more information
Alternative mask style
Alternative mask style

Alternative mask style

FitLife is designed to seal around the perimeter of the face, offering an alternative mask style to conventional full face or nasal cushion designs.
Personalized fit
Personalized fit

Personalized fit

FitLife offers three mask sizes (Small, Large, Extra Large) and adjustable headgear to find a more personalized fit.

Personalized fit

Personalized fit
FitLife offers three mask sizes (Small, Large, Extra Large) and adjustable headgear to find a more personalized fit.

Personalized fit

FitLife offers three mask sizes (Small, Large, Extra Large) and adjustable headgear to find a more personalized fit.
Click here for more information
Personalized fit
Personalized fit

Personalized fit

FitLife offers three mask sizes (Small, Large, Extra Large) and adjustable headgear to find a more personalized fit.
Breathe through mouth while sleeping*
Breathe through mouth while sleeping*

Breathe through mouth while sleeping*

FitLife is a great option for people who breathe through their mouth while sleeping.*

Breathe through mouth while sleeping*

Breathe through mouth while sleeping*
FitLife is a great option for people who breathe through their mouth while sleeping.*

Breathe through mouth while sleeping*

FitLife is a great option for people who breathe through their mouth while sleeping.*
Click here for more information
Breathe through mouth while sleeping*
Breathe through mouth while sleeping*

Breathe through mouth while sleeping*

FitLife is a great option for people who breathe through their mouth while sleeping.*
Non-magnetic
Non-magnetic

Non-magnetic

FitLife features non-magnetic clips designed to help you take your mask on and off as needed.

Non-magnetic

Non-magnetic
FitLife features non-magnetic clips designed to help you take your mask on and off as needed.

Non-magnetic

FitLife features non-magnetic clips designed to help you take your mask on and off as needed.
Click here for more information
Non-magnetic
Non-magnetic

Non-magnetic

FitLife features non-magnetic clips designed to help you take your mask on and off as needed.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

  • *Lima de Andrade Xavier J, Fernandes MD, Lorenzi-Filho G, Genta PR. Clinical Decision-making for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Mask Selection. Sleep Medicine Clinics. 2022;17(4):569-576. doi:10.1016/j.jsmc.2022.07.011

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