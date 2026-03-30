Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort. It is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Wisp Pediatric is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots. The soft fabric frame rests against the face, holding the cushion in place.
Child-friendly design
Wisp Pediatric is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots. The soft fabric frame rests against the face, holding the cushion in place.
Child-friendly design
Wisp Pediatric is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots. The soft fabric frame rests against the face, holding the cushion in place.
Wisp Pediatric is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots. The soft fabric frame rests against the face, holding the cushion in place.
Convenient adjustments
Convenient adjustments
The correction dial is designed to fix small leaks. The ClickFit headgear clips are designed to allow the mask to be easily removed without adjusting the headgear tabs each time.
Convenient adjustments
The correction dial is designed to fix small leaks. The ClickFit headgear clips are designed to allow the mask to be easily removed without adjusting the headgear tabs each time.
Convenient adjustments
The correction dial is designed to fix small leaks. The ClickFit headgear clips are designed to allow the mask to be easily removed without adjusting the headgear tabs each time.
The correction dial is designed to fix small leaks. The ClickFit headgear clips are designed to allow the mask to be easily removed without adjusting the headgear tabs each time.
Flexibility
Flexibility
The cushion fits over the nose to deliver therapy and is available in three sizes for the pediatric patient. The 360 degree rotating elbow and tube are designed to make it easy for the caregiver to connect the mask to the hose on the therapy device anywhere around the patient.
Flexibility
The cushion fits over the nose to deliver therapy and is available in three sizes for the pediatric patient. The 360 degree rotating elbow and tube are designed to make it easy for the caregiver to connect the mask to the hose on the therapy device anywhere around the patient.
Flexibility
The cushion fits over the nose to deliver therapy and is available in three sizes for the pediatric patient. The 360 degree rotating elbow and tube are designed to make it easy for the caregiver to connect the mask to the hose on the therapy device anywhere around the patient.
The cushion fits over the nose to deliver therapy and is available in three sizes for the pediatric patient. The 360 degree rotating elbow and tube are designed to make it easy for the caregiver to connect the mask to the hose on the therapy device anywhere around the patient.
Comfort for children
Comfort for children
Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort.
Comfort for children
Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort.
Comfort for children
Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort.
Wisp Pediatric is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots. The soft fabric frame rests against the face, holding the cushion in place.
Child-friendly design
Wisp Pediatric is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots. The soft fabric frame rests against the face, holding the cushion in place.
Child-friendly design
Wisp Pediatric is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots. The soft fabric frame rests against the face, holding the cushion in place.
Wisp Pediatric is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots. The soft fabric frame rests against the face, holding the cushion in place.
Convenient adjustments
Convenient adjustments
The correction dial is designed to fix small leaks. The ClickFit headgear clips are designed to allow the mask to be easily removed without adjusting the headgear tabs each time.
Convenient adjustments
The correction dial is designed to fix small leaks. The ClickFit headgear clips are designed to allow the mask to be easily removed without adjusting the headgear tabs each time.
Convenient adjustments
The correction dial is designed to fix small leaks. The ClickFit headgear clips are designed to allow the mask to be easily removed without adjusting the headgear tabs each time.
The correction dial is designed to fix small leaks. The ClickFit headgear clips are designed to allow the mask to be easily removed without adjusting the headgear tabs each time.
Flexibility
Flexibility
The cushion fits over the nose to deliver therapy and is available in three sizes for the pediatric patient. The 360 degree rotating elbow and tube are designed to make it easy for the caregiver to connect the mask to the hose on the therapy device anywhere around the patient.
Flexibility
The cushion fits over the nose to deliver therapy and is available in three sizes for the pediatric patient. The 360 degree rotating elbow and tube are designed to make it easy for the caregiver to connect the mask to the hose on the therapy device anywhere around the patient.
Flexibility
The cushion fits over the nose to deliver therapy and is available in three sizes for the pediatric patient. The 360 degree rotating elbow and tube are designed to make it easy for the caregiver to connect the mask to the hose on the therapy device anywhere around the patient.
The cushion fits over the nose to deliver therapy and is available in three sizes for the pediatric patient. The 360 degree rotating elbow and tube are designed to make it easy for the caregiver to connect the mask to the hose on the therapy device anywhere around the patient.
Comfort for children
Comfort for children
Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort.
Comfort for children
Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort.
Comfort for children
Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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