OnPlan patient-side gantry controls improve the experience

Allow more to be done at the patients side, while facilitating operator consistency and reducing time to results. Advanced and easy-to-use tools for positioning and protocol selection are designed so that the majority of tasks needed to set up and end the scan can be completed right at the patients side. With regard to OnPlan patient-side gantry controls: 84% of users agree that the controls improve patient satisfaction, 91% agree that they provide more consistent results among users, and 48% agree that they allow for at least 7 more patients per day.⁵