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Multiva 1.5T

Magnetic Resonance Imaging system

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Get fast, right first time imaging for a wide range of routine and advanced applications with Philips Multiva 1.5T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. Clinicians need less time to make a confident, accurate diagnosis, improving throughput and referral status.

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Features
Making high performance your standard
Fast, robust imaging for diverse exams

Fast, robust imaging for diverse exams

oStream analog-to-digital signal conversion inside the scan room, at the magnet, increases signal clarity to deliver fast, robust imaging.

Fast, robust imaging for diverse exams

Fast, robust imaging for diverse exams
oStream analog-to-digital signal conversion inside the scan room, at the magnet, increases signal clarity to deliver fast, robust imaging.

Fast, robust imaging for diverse exams

oStream analog-to-digital signal conversion inside the scan room, at the magnet, increases signal clarity to deliver fast, robust imaging.
Click here for more information
Making high performance your standard
Fast, robust imaging for diverse exams

Fast, robust imaging for diverse exams

oStream analog-to-digital signal conversion inside the scan room, at the magnet, increases signal clarity to deliver fast, robust imaging.
Fast patient set-up, high throughput
Designed for consistency

Designed for consistency

SmartAssist cuts the number of repetitive tasks in half to promote standardized, reproducible results.

Designed for consistency

Designed for consistency
SmartAssist cuts the number of repetitive tasks in half to promote standardized, reproducible results.

Designed for consistency

SmartAssist cuts the number of repetitive tasks in half to promote standardized, reproducible results.
Click here for more information
Fast patient set-up, high throughput
Designed for consistency

Designed for consistency

SmartAssist cuts the number of repetitive tasks in half to promote standardized, reproducible results.
SmartAssist ease and efficiency
Quick patient set-up, high throughput

Quick patient set-up, high throughput

FlexStream workflow reduces patient/coil set-up time by up to 40% by enabling imaging with fewer coils.

Quick patient set-up, high throughput

Quick patient set-up, high throughput
FlexStream workflow reduces patient/coil set-up time by up to 40% by enabling imaging with fewer coils.

Quick patient set-up, high throughput

FlexStream workflow reduces patient/coil set-up time by up to 40% by enabling imaging with fewer coils.
Click here for more information
SmartAssist ease and efficiency
Quick patient set-up, high throughput

Quick patient set-up, high throughput

FlexStream workflow reduces patient/coil set-up time by up to 40% by enabling imaging with fewer coils.
SENSE high speed imaging
Cost control made easy

Cost control made easy

Compact siting, power-saving features , service, and education that help users increase system utilization help you keep costs under control.

Cost control made easy

Cost control made easy
Compact siting, power-saving features , service, and education that help users increase system utilization help you keep costs under control.

Cost control made easy

Compact siting, power-saving features , service, and education that help users increase system utilization help you keep costs under control.
Click here for more information
SENSE high speed imaging
Cost control made easy

Cost control made easy

Compact siting, power-saving features , service, and education that help users increase system utilization help you keep costs under control.
More than just routine exams
Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions cover emerging clinical indications and increase the capabilities of MRI in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions cover emerging clinical indications and increase the capabilities of MRI in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions cover emerging clinical indications and increase the capabilities of MRI in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Click here for more information
More than just routine exams
Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions cover emerging clinical indications and increase the capabilities of MRI in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Control your costs
iPatient*

iPatient*

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia sytems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as 30% improvement in throughput.

iPatient*

iPatient*
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia sytems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as 30% improvement in throughput.

iPatient*

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia sytems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as 30% improvement in throughput.
Click here for more information
Control your costs
iPatient*

iPatient*

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia sytems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as 30% improvement in throughput.
Personalized, patient-centric imaging
IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Click here for more information
Personalized, patient-centric imaging
IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
  • Making high performance your standard
  • Fast patient set-up, high throughput
  • SmartAssist ease and efficiency
  • SENSE high speed imaging
See all features
Making high performance your standard
Fast, robust imaging for diverse exams

Fast, robust imaging for diverse exams

oStream analog-to-digital signal conversion inside the scan room, at the magnet, increases signal clarity to deliver fast, robust imaging.

Fast, robust imaging for diverse exams

Fast, robust imaging for diverse exams
oStream analog-to-digital signal conversion inside the scan room, at the magnet, increases signal clarity to deliver fast, robust imaging.

Fast, robust imaging for diverse exams

oStream analog-to-digital signal conversion inside the scan room, at the magnet, increases signal clarity to deliver fast, robust imaging.
Click here for more information
Making high performance your standard
Fast, robust imaging for diverse exams

Fast, robust imaging for diverse exams

oStream analog-to-digital signal conversion inside the scan room, at the magnet, increases signal clarity to deliver fast, robust imaging.
Fast patient set-up, high throughput
Designed for consistency

Designed for consistency

SmartAssist cuts the number of repetitive tasks in half to promote standardized, reproducible results.

Designed for consistency

Designed for consistency
SmartAssist cuts the number of repetitive tasks in half to promote standardized, reproducible results.

Designed for consistency

SmartAssist cuts the number of repetitive tasks in half to promote standardized, reproducible results.
Click here for more information
Fast patient set-up, high throughput
Designed for consistency

Designed for consistency

SmartAssist cuts the number of repetitive tasks in half to promote standardized, reproducible results.
SmartAssist ease and efficiency
Quick patient set-up, high throughput

Quick patient set-up, high throughput

FlexStream workflow reduces patient/coil set-up time by up to 40% by enabling imaging with fewer coils.

Quick patient set-up, high throughput

Quick patient set-up, high throughput
FlexStream workflow reduces patient/coil set-up time by up to 40% by enabling imaging with fewer coils.

Quick patient set-up, high throughput

FlexStream workflow reduces patient/coil set-up time by up to 40% by enabling imaging with fewer coils.
Click here for more information
SmartAssist ease and efficiency
Quick patient set-up, high throughput

Quick patient set-up, high throughput

FlexStream workflow reduces patient/coil set-up time by up to 40% by enabling imaging with fewer coils.
SENSE high speed imaging
Cost control made easy

Cost control made easy

Compact siting, power-saving features , service, and education that help users increase system utilization help you keep costs under control.

Cost control made easy

Cost control made easy
Compact siting, power-saving features , service, and education that help users increase system utilization help you keep costs under control.

Cost control made easy

Compact siting, power-saving features , service, and education that help users increase system utilization help you keep costs under control.
Click here for more information
SENSE high speed imaging
Cost control made easy

Cost control made easy

Compact siting, power-saving features , service, and education that help users increase system utilization help you keep costs under control.
More than just routine exams
Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions cover emerging clinical indications and increase the capabilities of MRI in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions cover emerging clinical indications and increase the capabilities of MRI in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions cover emerging clinical indications and increase the capabilities of MRI in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Click here for more information
More than just routine exams
Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions cover emerging clinical indications and increase the capabilities of MRI in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Control your costs
iPatient*

iPatient*

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia sytems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as 30% improvement in throughput.

iPatient*

iPatient*
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia sytems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as 30% improvement in throughput.

iPatient*

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia sytems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as 30% improvement in throughput.
Click here for more information
Control your costs
iPatient*

iPatient*

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia sytems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as 30% improvement in throughput.
Personalized, patient-centric imaging
IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Click here for more information
Personalized, patient-centric imaging
IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

"I believe Multiva offers the best value for the money in the market today. Its image quality is brilliant, and you can do routine scanning, advanced scanning and research at a very reasonable cost.… Plus we can do advanced imaging in all body and brain regions, get beautiful visualization of lesions in knee cartilage and small ligaments in the wrist."

 

- Dr. Christof Walter, MD, Co-owner and Radiologist at Radiology Center Trier, Germany

FieldStrength

FieldStrenght image

FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.

 

Read articles

NetForum Community

NetForum Community

Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.

 

 

NetForum community

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Magnet
Magnet
Magnet weight
  • 2900 kg
Bore design
  • 60 cm
Maximum FOV
  • 53 cm
Ultra compact, Zero Boil off magnet
  • Yes
RF receive
RF receive
Number of channels
  • 16
Channel bandwidth
  • 3 MHz per channel
Sampling
  • Direct Digital Sampling (DDS)
Preamplifiers
  • All RF coils include built in dedicated low noise preamplifiers for optimal signal-to-noise
Galaxy gradients: Performance
Galaxy gradients: Performance
Max Amplitude**
  • 33 mT/m
Effective
  • 57 mT/m
  • 208 mT/m/ms mT/m
Max slew rate**
  • 120 mT/m/ms
RF transmit
RF transmit
Output power
  • 18 kW
Amplitude resolution
  • 16 bits
Tuning
  • Per patient rapid automatic power and frequency optimization
Resolution parameters
Resolution parameters
Max scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
Patient environment: Patient aperture
Patient environment: Patient aperture
Length
  • 60 cm
Bore design
  • 60 cm
Patient aperture flare
  • 119 cm (horizontally)
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Patient transport system (optional)
  • Dockable patient trolley (optional)
Weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 pounds)
Patient support working height
  • 89 cm (35 inches)
Patient support minimum height
  • 52 cm (20.5 inches)
SmartAssist Efficiency Assistance
SmartAssist Efficiency Assistance
SmartSelect****
  • Yes
SmartExam (optional)
  • Yes
SmartLine (package dependent)
  • Yes
SmartLink (package dependent)
  • Yes
FlexStream workflow
FlexStream workflow
Total Spine studies***
  • Zero coil handling
Brain, NV, Body, MSK studies
  • One ultra-light anterior coil
Whole body exams***
  • Zero coil handling
Site planning: Power consumption
Site planning: Power consumption
Standby
  • 4.6 kW
Ready
  • 7.4 kW
Scanning*****
  • 21.5 kW
Peak
  • 27 kW
Minimum floor space
  • 19.5 m2 (210 sq.ft.)
Magnet
Magnet
Magnet weight
  • 2900 kg
Bore design
  • 60 cm
RF receive
RF receive
Number of channels
  • 16
Channel bandwidth
  • 3 MHz per channel
See all specifications
Magnet
Magnet
Magnet weight
  • 2900 kg
Bore design
  • 60 cm
Maximum FOV
  • 53 cm
Ultra compact, Zero Boil off magnet
  • Yes
RF receive
RF receive
Number of channels
  • 16
Channel bandwidth
  • 3 MHz per channel
Sampling
  • Direct Digital Sampling (DDS)
Preamplifiers
  • All RF coils include built in dedicated low noise preamplifiers for optimal signal-to-noise
Galaxy gradients: Performance
Galaxy gradients: Performance
Max Amplitude**
  • 33 mT/m
Effective
  • 57 mT/m
  • 208 mT/m/ms mT/m
Max slew rate**
  • 120 mT/m/ms
RF transmit
RF transmit
Output power
  • 18 kW
Amplitude resolution
  • 16 bits
Tuning
  • Per patient rapid automatic power and frequency optimization
Resolution parameters
Resolution parameters
Max scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
Patient environment: Patient aperture
Patient environment: Patient aperture
Length
  • 60 cm
Bore design
  • 60 cm
Patient aperture flare
  • 119 cm (horizontally)
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Patient transport system (optional)
  • Dockable patient trolley (optional)
Weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 pounds)
Patient support working height
  • 89 cm (35 inches)
Patient support minimum height
  • 52 cm (20.5 inches)
SmartAssist Efficiency Assistance
SmartAssist Efficiency Assistance
SmartSelect****
  • Yes
SmartExam (optional)
  • Yes
SmartLine (package dependent)
  • Yes
SmartLink (package dependent)
  • Yes
FlexStream workflow
FlexStream workflow
Total Spine studies***
  • Zero coil handling
Brain, NV, Body, MSK studies
  • One ultra-light anterior coil
Whole body exams***
  • Zero coil handling
Site planning: Power consumption
Site planning: Power consumption
Standby
  • 4.6 kW
Ready
  • 7.4 kW
Scanning*****
  • 21.5 kW
Peak
  • 27 kW
Minimum floor space
  • 19.5 m2 (210 sq.ft.)

Related products

Alternative products

  • *Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, FlexStream enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil postioning and patient set-up time.
  • *Multiva 1.5T is not sold in USA
  • **On each axis. Amplitude deviation over full 53 cm FOV is <8%
  • ***Using the optional HST and/or Flex MSK coils
  • ****Available per Q4 2013

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