A scalable remote imaging solution that connects imaging experts in a command center with technologists working at scanners from multiple vendors and across imaging modalities**. The Radiology Operations Command Center Console is an FDA-cleared and EU-MDR-certified [1] remote scanning solution that empowers imaging experts to collaborate with scanner-facing technologists regardless of their location. From a centralized command center, experts can remotely view the consoles on multiple scanners, and even edit* one at a time, while engaging in real-time communication***. These interactions are enabled through secure access to scanner console screens, designed to support privacy, safety, and data security requirements.
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Radiology Operations Command Center allows remote experts at the command center to connect with on-site technologists, and secure control of the scanner console to edit imaging protocols and perform image acquisition.
Remote Scanning¹
Radiology Operations Command Center allows remote experts at the command center to connect with on-site technologists, and secure control of the scanner console to edit imaging protocols and perform image acquisition.
Remote Scanning¹
Radiology Operations Command Center allows remote experts at the command center to connect with on-site technologists, and secure control of the scanner console to edit imaging protocols and perform image acquisition.
Radiology Operations Command Center allows remote experts at the command center to connect with on-site technologists, and secure control of the scanner console to edit imaging protocols and perform image acquisition.
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
By using Radiology Operations Command Center, technologists can receive expert guidance during an imaging procedure, even if the technologist and the expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even across the country from each other. Radiology Operations Command Center connects expert users with MRI and CT technologists situated across various scan locations remotely for real-time support and training for complex procedures, protocol adjustments, imaging, and new hire orientation.
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
By using Radiology Operations Command Center, technologists can receive expert guidance during an imaging procedure, even if the technologist and the expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even across the country from each other. Radiology Operations Command Center connects expert users with MRI and CT technologists situated across various scan locations remotely for real-time support and training for complex procedures, protocol adjustments, imaging, and new hire orientation.
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
By using Radiology Operations Command Center, technologists can receive expert guidance during an imaging procedure, even if the technologist and the expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even across the country from each other. Radiology Operations Command Center connects expert users with MRI and CT technologists situated across various scan locations remotely for real-time support and training for complex procedures, protocol adjustments, imaging, and new hire orientation.
By using Radiology Operations Command Center, technologists can receive expert guidance during an imaging procedure, even if the technologist and the expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even across the country from each other. Radiology Operations Command Center connects expert users with MRI and CT technologists situated across various scan locations remotely for real-time support and training for complex procedures, protocol adjustments, imaging, and new hire orientation.
Protocol standardization
Protocol standardization
The Command Center allows users with Protocol Manager credentials to remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.¹
Protocol standardization
The Command Center allows users with Protocol Manager credentials to remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.¹
Protocol standardization
The Command Center allows users with Protocol Manager credentials to remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.¹
The Command Center allows users with Protocol Manager credentials to remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.¹
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, Radiology Operations Command Center is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, Radiology Operations Command Center is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, Radiology Operations Command Center is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, Radiology Operations Command Center is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.
Remote Scanning¹
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
Protocol standardization
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Radiology Operations Command Center allows remote experts at the command center to connect with on-site technologists, and secure control of the scanner console to edit imaging protocols and perform image acquisition.
Remote Scanning¹
Radiology Operations Command Center allows remote experts at the command center to connect with on-site technologists, and secure control of the scanner console to edit imaging protocols and perform image acquisition.
Remote Scanning¹
Radiology Operations Command Center allows remote experts at the command center to connect with on-site technologists, and secure control of the scanner console to edit imaging protocols and perform image acquisition.
Radiology Operations Command Center allows remote experts at the command center to connect with on-site technologists, and secure control of the scanner console to edit imaging protocols and perform image acquisition.
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
By using Radiology Operations Command Center, technologists can receive expert guidance during an imaging procedure, even if the technologist and the expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even across the country from each other. Radiology Operations Command Center connects expert users with MRI and CT technologists situated across various scan locations remotely for real-time support and training for complex procedures, protocol adjustments, imaging, and new hire orientation.
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
By using Radiology Operations Command Center, technologists can receive expert guidance during an imaging procedure, even if the technologist and the expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even across the country from each other. Radiology Operations Command Center connects expert users with MRI and CT technologists situated across various scan locations remotely for real-time support and training for complex procedures, protocol adjustments, imaging, and new hire orientation.
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
By using Radiology Operations Command Center, technologists can receive expert guidance during an imaging procedure, even if the technologist and the expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even across the country from each other. Radiology Operations Command Center connects expert users with MRI and CT technologists situated across various scan locations remotely for real-time support and training for complex procedures, protocol adjustments, imaging, and new hire orientation.
By using Radiology Operations Command Center, technologists can receive expert guidance during an imaging procedure, even if the technologist and the expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even across the country from each other. Radiology Operations Command Center connects expert users with MRI and CT technologists situated across various scan locations remotely for real-time support and training for complex procedures, protocol adjustments, imaging, and new hire orientation.
Protocol standardization
Protocol standardization
The Command Center allows users with Protocol Manager credentials to remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.¹
Protocol standardization
The Command Center allows users with Protocol Manager credentials to remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.¹
Protocol standardization
The Command Center allows users with Protocol Manager credentials to remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.¹
The Command Center allows users with Protocol Manager credentials to remotely manage protocol updates and harmonize protocols across connected scanners.¹
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, Radiology Operations Command Center is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, Radiology Operations Command Center is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, Radiology Operations Command Center is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, Radiology Operations Command Center is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.
1. The identification of the notified body is 0344.
2. Remote Assistance is powered by Radiology Operations Command Center connectivity.
*Radiology Operations Command Center Console is not to be used without a trained and qualified user at the scanner.
**These modalities are MR, CT and PET-CT systems.
***Chat, video, and voice functionalities are part of Radiology Operations Command Center Connectivity.
Remote Assistance is powered by Radiology Operations Command Center connectivity.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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