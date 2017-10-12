IntelliVue Cableless charging station

The Cableless charging station recharges and performs battery maintenance for the IntelliVue Cableless measurements range of devices. With nine charging bays, the station helps you support patient mobility by allowing multiple devices to charge at once.
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The Cableless charging station features a built-in power supply (including AC indicator) and offers a USB host interface to connect a barcode reader or a PC.
Rugged charging station
Rugged and lightweight, with battery status indicators
The charging station offers charging slots for Cableless SpO₂ pod, Cableless NBP pod, Cableless respiration pod, and Cableless transmitter. Additionally, the MX40 battery can be charged. Battery status indicators (e.g. charged, charging, error) are provided at each slot for easy visibility of charging status.
Rugged and lightweight, with battery status indicators
The charging station offers charging slots for Cableless SpO₂ pod, Cableless NBP pod, Cableless respiration pod, and Cableless transmitter. Additionally, the MX40 battery can be charged. Battery status indicators (e.g. charged, charging, error) are provided at each slot for easy visibility of charging status.
Rugged and lightweight, with battery status indicators
The charging station offers charging slots for Cableless SpO₂ pod, Cableless NBP pod, Cableless respiration pod, and Cableless transmitter. Additionally, the MX40 battery can be charged. Battery status indicators (e.g. charged, charging, error) are provided at each slot for easy visibility of charging status.
Rapid recharge
Rapid recharging time
IntelliVue CL charging station offers a rapid recharging time of maximum 2.5 hours. Depending on module size, one or two bays are occupied (CL SpO₂ – one bay, CL NBP & CL Transmitter – two bays). Also offers automatic fuel gauge recalibration (battery maintenance procedure).
Rapid recharging time
IntelliVue CL charging station offers a rapid recharging time of maximum 2.5 hours. Depending on module size, one or two bays are occupied (CL SpO₂ – one bay, CL NBP & CL Transmitter – two bays). Also offers automatic fuel gauge recalibration (battery maintenance procedure).
Rapid recharging time
IntelliVue CL charging station offers a rapid recharging time of maximum 2.5 hours. Depending on module size, one or two bays are occupied (CL SpO₂ – one bay, CL NBP & CL Transmitter – two bays). Also offers automatic fuel gauge recalibration (battery maintenance procedure).
The Cableless charging station features a built-in power supply (including AC indicator) and offers a USB host interface to connect a barcode reader or a PC.
Rugged charging station
Rugged and lightweight, with battery status indicators
The charging station offers charging slots for Cableless SpO₂ pod, Cableless NBP pod, Cableless respiration pod, and Cableless transmitter. Additionally, the MX40 battery can be charged. Battery status indicators (e.g. charged, charging, error) are provided at each slot for easy visibility of charging status.
Rugged and lightweight, with battery status indicators
The charging station offers charging slots for Cableless SpO₂ pod, Cableless NBP pod, Cableless respiration pod, and Cableless transmitter. Additionally, the MX40 battery can be charged. Battery status indicators (e.g. charged, charging, error) are provided at each slot for easy visibility of charging status.
Rugged and lightweight, with battery status indicators
The charging station offers charging slots for Cableless SpO₂ pod, Cableless NBP pod, Cableless respiration pod, and Cableless transmitter. Additionally, the MX40 battery can be charged. Battery status indicators (e.g. charged, charging, error) are provided at each slot for easy visibility of charging status.
Rapid recharge
Rapid recharging time
IntelliVue CL charging station offers a rapid recharging time of maximum 2.5 hours. Depending on module size, one or two bays are occupied (CL SpO₂ – one bay, CL NBP & CL Transmitter – two bays). Also offers automatic fuel gauge recalibration (battery maintenance procedure).
Rapid recharging time
IntelliVue CL charging station offers a rapid recharging time of maximum 2.5 hours. Depending on module size, one or two bays are occupied (CL SpO₂ – one bay, CL NBP & CL Transmitter – two bays). Also offers automatic fuel gauge recalibration (battery maintenance procedure).
Rapid recharging time
IntelliVue CL charging station offers a rapid recharging time of maximum 2.5 hours. Depending on module size, one or two bays are occupied (CL SpO₂ – one bay, CL NBP & CL Transmitter – two bays). Also offers automatic fuel gauge recalibration (battery maintenance procedure).
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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