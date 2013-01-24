By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
In a perfect world there would be no difference between MR and bedside patient monitors. Expression MR400 takes a bold step toward that ideal with bedside-quality parameters – SINC (SpO2, IBP, NIBP, and CO2), alarm flags that redefine pre-emptive intelligence, 15” LED widescreen viewing with the familiarity of a bedside interface, and an exclusive combination of ECG advances from the patient to the waveform.
Make the most of the MR experience
Expression MR400 provides flexibility in exam protocols, freedom of movement, and automated intelligence to support you. Monitor patients even when optimizing protocols up to 4W/kg SAR and 7.2µT B1rms. Improve care and create a comfortable work environment by reducing restrictions that normally accompany monitor placement relative to the patient and magnet.
New opportunities, new rewards
Expression MR400 can put you in touch with the MR procedures that potentially gets patients home sooner. Expect high-quality monitoring of anesthetic agents and body temperature, advanced cardiac architecture for superior ECG signal and wireless gating, and positioning flexibility during functional MR procedures.
